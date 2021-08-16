Review: Reach a state of nirvana at Coya Spa

Unlike many stiff, high-end spas, Coya revels in luxury while simultaneously offering an approachable warmth.

The spa staff were some of the kindest people I’ve met – the bare minimum was clearly not enough for this cohort. I was offered the perfect balance of sacred solitude and hand and foot service, and never did I find myself without a beverage or snack in hand.

Nestled in Park Centre Mirdif, Coya Spa offers a tranquil and intimate environment. Its décor is reminiscent of a near eastern oasis, transporting you to a botanical paradise.

Coya Spa offers all of your standard spa treatments, including massages, nail services and hair treatments. However, they also offer a number of unique indulgent experiences.

I had the privilege of experiencing the Ultimate Indulgence Package, which included their traditional Moroccan Hamman offering.

When I walked in the private Hamman room, a woman in traditional Hamman garb led me to the sauna, complete with gleaming tiles and cold towels.

Imagine the renowned efficacy of a traditional Moroccan bath paired with the thoroughly individualised and secluded experience of a high-end private spa treatment.

The treatment included a traditional Moroccan bath, classical Moroccan kese exfoliation, a luxurious hair washing ritual and a hydrating full body mask using natural henna. Days later, my skin still felt softer than ever before.

After the Moroccan Hamman treatment, I received a 60-minute deep tissue massage. The massage room was dimly lit and the air smelled of rosemary oil, while harp music gently hummed.

The massage was targeted at areas I specified upon arrival, and the masseuse made an intentional effort to check in on pressure levels throughout.

After I reluctantly left the massage table, I was led to the nail parlour section of the spa to experience Coya’s new Elim Medihand manicure and Elim Mediheel pedicure treatments.

As a nail fanatic, I have enjoyed many manicures and pedicures over the years. However, this one was different. The nail specialists’ attention to detail and precision was unmatched.

The treatments use medical grade products that restore dry areas. The Mediheel treatment included a callus peel, anti-bacterial soak, enzymatic exfoliation, detox mask and massage.

The Coya Spa Mediheel pedicure was far superior to any I had experienced before.

If you’re looking for a new spa that offers an intimate, comfortable, welcoming environment at an extremely reasonable price, look no further than Coya Spa.

And there is no better time to visit the spa, as there are a number of current promotion packages available.

Every woman should schedule an appointment at Coya Spa to feel instantly rejuvenated, relaxed and ready to tackle the many responsibilities on their plate.