Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for 9th edition in November 2025

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will return for its ninth edition from November 1 to 30, 2025.

The announcement coincides with the UAE’s designated “Year of the Community” and features a refreshed brand identity designed to celebrate the challenge’s impact on Dubai’s health and well-being landscape.

Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, opened the ceremony by acknowledging the contributions of individuals, organisations, government partners and stakeholders who shaped DFC’s trajectory.

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns

“With 2025 declared the Year of Community in the UAE, I am confident that this year’s edition will once again unite friends, families, and organisations in the shared pursuit of a healthier, more active lifestyle,” Belhoul said, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, launched the initiative in 2017 as part of his vision to establish Dubai as one of the world’s most active cities.

The programme supports objectives outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the emirate’s position in business and lifestyle sectors globally.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, described the Dubai Fitness Challenge as playing a key role in encouraging healthier lifestyles and advancing the D33 Agenda’s vision of making Dubai the best place to live, work, and visit.

The initiative’s refreshed brand reflects its dynamic spirit and ongoing impact, as it continues to enhance well-being and strengthen Dubai’s global standing, Al Khaja added.

The 2025 edition will introduce Dubai Yoga as a flagship event, concluding the 30-day challenge with a sunset yoga session on November 30.

Returning events include Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on November 2; Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8-9; and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, on November 23.

The programme encompasses 30 days of free and inclusive fitness events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes, and activities across Dubai.

Record participation in 2024

The 2024 edition recorded 2,735,158 participants, representing a 14 per cent increase from 2023 figures.

Data from the 2024 challenge demonstrates measurable health outcomes: 18 per cent of participants reported improved physical fitness, 15 per cent noted enhanced psychological wellbeing, and 14 per cent experienced greater self-esteem and reduced anxiety.

The initiative has maintained consistent growth since its inception, with participation numbers increasing annually as Dubai residents and visitors engage with the month-long fitness programme.