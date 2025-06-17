Home-grown fitness chain GymNation hires new talent to strengthen its leadership in the region and support expansion plans

Middle East fitness brand GymNation recently announced a series of high-profile senior appointments as it gears up for a significant growth push across the GCC region.

The new hires across various sectors, such as marketing, finance, corporate sales, and project delivery, are set to play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic expansion.

The moves come as GymNation positions itself to double its footprint, with a goal of operating 50 gyms across the Middle East by the end of the year.

Rory McEntee, Chief Marketing Officer, will drive brand strategy, creative campaigns, and community engagement. With his vast experience in brand storytelling and culturally resonant campaigns, McEntee is expected to reinforce GymNation’s reputation as the region’s most disruptive and dynamic fitness brand.

Rob MacTighearnain, Chief Financial Officer, brings his expertise in scaling high-growth companies across SaaS, fintech, and start-up sectors to scale GymNation’s operations in the region.

Sophie Hamilton-McEntee, appointed Head of Corporate Sales has extensive experience in workplace well-being initiatives. Hamilton-McEntee will lead efforts to strengthen GymNation’s partnerships with businesses and promote healthier corporate cultures across the region.

Samy Al Aaser joins as Projects Director and will oversee the development and rollout of new gym locations across the company’s expanding portfolio.

In tandem with the leadership expansion, GymNation has inaugurated a new regional headquarters in Riyadh, along with a KSA-based support team led by Colin Carter, Director of Property & Acquisitions. The team will focus on new property acquisitions across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation, described the appointments as a critical step in the company’s growth trajectory. “We’re delighted to welcome Rob, Rory, Samy, and Sophie to the GymNation family,” said Holland. “Each brings a wealth of experience, fresh perspective, and leadership strengths that will be pivotal as we enter our next phase of aggressive growth. With their support, alongside the existing management team, we’re confident in our ability to double the size of the business once again, and by the end of this year, we will have 50 open or committed gyms across the Middle East, capable of supporting up to 500,000 gym members.”

The opening of GymNation’s new headquarters in Riyadh also marks a major milestone in the company’s regional expansion.

Holland also highlighted the opening of GymNation’s first gym in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh’s Qurtubah District, set for June 20th. “With over 7,000 founding members already signed up, this launch reflects the enormous demand for accessible fitness in the Kingdom,” said Holland.