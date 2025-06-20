Inside Thailand’s wellness boom: A magnet for Middle East luxury travellers

Thailand – a nation known for its golden temples, tranquil beaches, and vibrant culinary scene is now claiming another identity – the wellness capital of Asia. In recent years, Thailand has witnessed an unprecedented surge in wellness tourism, transforming into a global sanctuary for healing, transformation, and holistic living. And increasingly, this movement is being driven by travellers from the Middle East.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business Dr. Tal Friedman, Director of Wellness Operations at RAKxa Integrative Wellness, said: “We have observed a consistent increase in wellness travellers from the GCC and wider Middle East in recent years. These guests are increasingly seeking more than just a holiday – they are looking for personalised experiences that support specific health goals, such as stress management, hormonal balance, or post-operative recovery.”

Data reveals that UAE tourists spend the most on a daily basis – THB 8,834 per person on average, making them among Thailand’s highest-value visitors. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming for over one million visitors from the Middle East and Africa, with a revenue goal of THB 98,000 million (approximately US$2.8 billion).

This represents a fundamental shift in Thailand’s tourism strategy, one that recognises the Gulf’s emergence as a premium travel market with distinct preferences for luxury wellness experiences.

According to a recent report by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the wellness travel market is expected to reach over $1.3 trillion by 2025.

The genesis of a wellness empire

Thailand’s journey to becoming a global wellness destination began not with government planning, but with ancient wisdom. For centuries, the kingdom’s healing traditions centred around “Nuad Thai” (traditional Thai massage), herbal medicine, and Buddhist mindfulness practices served local communities. The transformation of these practices into a global industry represents one of the most successful examples of cultural heritage monetisation in modern tourism.

For decades, these traditions remained localised. But over the past two decades, Thailand’s tourism authorities have deliberately evolved and packaged its ancient practices into a modern-day, world-class offering. The result? A booming industry that now rivals the likes of Bali and Switzerland in the wellness tourism space.

“Over the past decade, Thailand’s wellness tourism sector has evolved from a dual narrative- on one side, focused on medical check-ups in hospitals, and on the other, centred around relaxation and spa treatments -into a far more integrated and sophisticated offering. Today, these two worlds are converging,” Friedman said.

The wellness revolution accelerated in the 1990s when Thailand’s government recognised the economic potential of combining traditional therapeutic practices with world-class hospitality infrastructure. The establishment of the Thai Spa Association marked a turning point, creating quality standards that would eventually earn international recognition. UNESCO’s acknowledgement of traditional Thai massage as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity validated what the kingdom had long understood: its healing traditions possessed therapeutic value that transcended cultural boundaries.

Today, Thailand’s wellness economy encompasses multiple interconnected sectors. Wellness tourism spending in Thailand more than doubled from 2022-2023, which is one of the fastest growth rates in the world. This growth reflects a fundamental shift in how affluent travellers, particularly from the Gulf, view health and wellness experiences.

Wellness tourism spending in Thailand more than doubled from 2022 to 2023—one of the fastest growth rates in the world. Image: Supplied

The Middle Eastern connection: A strategic alliance

The relationship between Thailand and Middle Eastern wellness tourists represents economic opportunism and a meeting of complementary needs. Gulf travellers, accustomed to luxury and increasingly focused on preventive healthcare, find in Thailand a unique combination of medical excellence, cultural authenticity, and value.

162,790 Middle Eastern tourists had visited Thailand by April 22, 2025, with Saudi arrivals showing significant growth. This influx isn’t accidental. Thailand has systematically positioned itself to appeal to Middle Eastern sensibilities through strategic partnerships, cultural sensitivity training, and infrastructure development tailored to Gulf preferences.

“We are proud to provide the level of privacy, personalisation, and cultural sensitivity that allows our Middle Eastern guests to feel completely at ease. This includes facilities such as prayer rooms, Halal-certified cuisine, and a respectful understanding of personal and cultural preferences—key elements in delivering a seamless and luxurious experience,” Friedman explained.

The appeal extends beyond mere medical procedures. Middle Eastern travellers increasingly seek holistic wellness experiences that combine physical treatment with spiritual and emotional renewal. Thailand’s wellness philosophy, emphasising balance and mindfulness, resonates with Gulf visitors seeking alternatives to Western medical approaches.

The wellness tourism ecosystem: Beyond traditional boundaries

Thailand’s modern wellness tourism industry has evolved into an ecosystem that defies simple categorisation. The sector encompasses traditional spa services, medical tourism, spiritual retreats, detox programs, and lifestyle transformation experiences. This diversity allows Thailand to cater to the varied preferences of Middle Eastern travellers, from Saudi executives seeking stress management programs to UAE families looking for comprehensive health assessments.

“Thailand is now home to some of the most innovative integrative wellness retreats globally, where traditional healing practices, modern medicine, and exceptional hospitality come together in one seamless experience. The country’s strong foundation in hospitality, now encompassing many top-performing luxury hotel brands, has played a pivotal role in elevating the guest experience to be both results-driven and profoundly restorative,” said Friedman.

The wellness tourism sector encompasses traditional spa services, medical tourism, spiritual retreats, detox programs and lifestyle transformation experiences. Image: Supplied

Medical Wellness Integration: Thailand’s unique strength lies in its seamless integration of medical excellence with wellness experiences. International-standard hospitals offer cutting-edge treatments while incorporating traditional Thai healing elements. Patients can undergo complex surgical procedures in the morning and enjoy traditional herbal treatments in the afternoon, all within the same facility.

Luxury Wellness Resorts: The kingdom’s luxury wellness resorts have redefined the concept of health-focused hospitality. These establishments combine five-star amenities with comprehensive wellness programs, offering everything from personalised nutrition consultations to meditation retreats led by Buddhist monks. For Gulf travellers accustomed to luxury, these resorts provide familiar comfort levels while delivering transformative health experiences.

Preventive Health Programs: Increasingly popular among Middle Eastern visitors are Thailand’s comprehensive health screening and preventive care programs. These offerings combine advanced medical diagnostics with wellness coaching, appealing to affluent Gulf residents who prioritise proactive health management.

“Middle Eastern visitors are typically drawn to programmes that deliver tangible results while offering deep restoration. Popular choices include detoxification, weight management, aesthetic therapies, hormonal balance, and physical recovery. These guests particularly value medically-informed approaches that combine advanced diagnostics with holistic therapies, enabling them to pursue comprehensive wellbeing in a relaxing and supportive environment,” he explained.

Economic impact and market dynamics

The financial implications of Thailand’s wellness tourism success extend far beyond direct tourism revenue. The average spending of THB 60,000-70,000 per person per trip for wellness tourists, significantly higher than regular tourists, demonstrates the premium nature of this market segment.

For Middle Eastern travellers specifically, the economics are even more attractive. Tourists from the UAE led in per-day spending, averaging THB 8,834, positioning them as among Thailand’s most valuable visitors. This spending pattern reflects Gulf travellers’ willingness to invest significantly in wellness experiences that deliver perceived value.

The ripple effects extend throughout Thailand’s economy. Wellness tourism supports not just hospitals and spas, but also organic farms supplying wellness resorts, traditional medicine practitioners, fitness instructors, and spiritual guides. This comprehensive ecosystem creates employment opportunities across skill levels while preserving and promoting Thai cultural heritage.

Tourists from the UAE led in per-day spending, averaging THB 8,834, positioning them among Thailand’s most valuable visitors. Image: Supplied

Thailand’s wellness tourism framework

Thailand’s government has played a crucial role in fostering the wellness tourism industry through targeted policies and strategic investments. The “Medical Hub of Asia” initiative, launched in the early 2000s, established the framework for Thailand’s current wellness tourism success.

At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, TAT announced a Memorandum of Cooperation with Etihad Airways, introducing new routes to Krabi and Chiang Mai. This partnership represents the kind of strategic thinking that has propelled Thailand’s wellness tourism growth. By improving accessibility from key Gulf markets, Thailand reduces barriers to entry for Middle Eastern wellness tourists.

The government’s approach extends beyond mere promotion. Regulatory frameworks ensure quality standards, while tax incentives encourage private investment in wellness infrastructure. Professional certification programs for wellness practitioners maintain service quality, while cultural sensitivity training helps providers better serve Middle Eastern clients.

The digital revolution in wellness tourism

Technology has transformed how Middle Eastern travellers discover and book wellness experiences in Thailand. Social media platforms, particularly Instagram and YouTube, showcase Thailand’s wellness offerings to Gulf audiences. Influencer partnerships and digital marketing campaigns specifically target Middle Eastern demographics.

“As global awareness shifts from reactive healthcare to sustainable wellbeing, Thailand’s unique ecosystem—blending medical expertise, traditional healing, world-class hospitality, and natural beauty—is perfectly aligned with the evolving expectations of modern travellers,” Friedman said.

Telemedicine consultations allow Gulf residents to connect with Thai wellness practitioners before travelling, building relationships and customising treatment plans. This digital integration reduces uncertainty and enhances the overall experience, making Thailand more accessible to Middle Eastern wellness tourists.

Thailand’s wellness tourism industry stands at an inflection point. The kingdom has successfully established itself as a premier destination for Middle Eastern wellness travellers, but maintaining this position requires continued innovation and investment.

The integration of advanced technologies, from AI-powered health assessments to virtual reality meditation experiences, could further differentiate Thailand’s wellness offerings. Image: Supplied

Emerging trends suggest opportunities in luxury wellness real estate, long-term wellness residency programs, and integrated wellness communities. These developments could attract Gulf investors seeking lifestyle-focused investments while creating new revenue streams for Thailand’s wellness industry.

The integration of advanced technologies, from AI-powered health assessments to virtual reality meditation experiences, could further differentiate Thailand’s wellness offerings. For tech-savvy Gulf travellers, these innovations could enhance the appeal of Thai wellness experiences.

Thailand’s targeting of Middle East tourists, particularly high-spending travellers seeking wellness and luxury experiences, demonstrates the country’s commitment to this market. The success of this strategy suggests that Thailand’s wellness tourism industry will continue to evolve, driven by the preferences and needs of its Gulf clientele.

As the global wellness economy continues to expand, Thailand’s position as a preferred destination for Middle Eastern wellness tourists appears secure.

“Today’s guests seek more than temporary relief; they are investing in long-term health through preventive care, personalised programmes, and authentic experiences. This increasing demand for genuine, transformative wellness ensures that Thailand will remain a leading destination in the global wellness tourism sector for years to come,” Friedman concluded.