Sharjah lists $200m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai has welcomed the listing of a $200 million dollar sukuk issued by the emirate of Sharjah.
It is the emirate’s second sukuk listing on the exchange this year, following a $1 billion listing in March, Nasdaq Dubai said in a statement.
It added that the total value of sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai by Sharjah has now reached $2.45 billion, including listings of $750 million and $500 million in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
The latest listing, which took place on Wednesday, has raised the total value of sukuk currently listed in Dubai to $60.39 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.
A total of 14 sukuk valued at $11.99 billion have listed in 2018.
