Saudi stocks fall most in world after Aramco IPO news
Investors pave the way for the biggest share sale in Saudi Arabia's history by selling off holdings in other equities
Banking & Finance
Date set for Emirates NBD rights issue on Dubai's DFM
Dubai Financial Market says rights issue of the emirate's largest bank is due to be traded between November 3-14
Energy
Saudi Aramco said to earn $68bn in first nine months of 2019
Figure, given to analysts working on Aramco's IPO, would cement its position as the world's most profitable oil company
Markets
Mubadala-backed Virgin Galactic to begin trading on Monday
UBS estimates that the space industry could triple in size from $340 billion to $926 billion by 2040
Markets
Abu Dhabi-backed Virgin Galactic jumps in NYSE debut
The deal gives Virgin Galactic a market value of about $2.4 billion, the company said
Markets
Dubai bourse launches new index to boost Shari'a appeal
Dubai Financial Market says move to establish the Shari'a Index is part of efforts to establish Dubai as the world's capital of Islamic economy
Commodities
Price of gold to hit AED185 per gram during Diwali
Century Financial made prediction amid increased interest in precious metals
Markets
UAE market cap rises to $244bn in October, 63% of GDP
Capitalisation of UAE capital markets jumps 5.6% this year, according to figures from the country's two main bourses
Banking & Finance
Sharjah lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai
Announcement of second sukuk listing this year on Nasdaq Dubai by the emirate, following a $1bn listing in April
Energy
Saudi Aramco pushes to complete giant IPO by year-end
Sources say Aramco plans to press on with the listing plans by relying more on investors from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East to buy its shares
