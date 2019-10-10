  • Search
Markets

Saudi stocks fall most in world after Aramco IPO news

Investors pave the way for the biggest share sale in Saudi Arabia's history by selling off holdings in other equities
Banking & Finance

Date set for Emirates NBD rights issue on Dubai's DFM

Dubai Financial Market says rights issue of the emirate's largest bank is due to be traded between November 3-14
Energy

Saudi Aramco said to earn $68bn in first nine months of 2019

Figure, given to analysts working on Aramco's IPO, would cement its position as the world's most profitable oil company
Markets

Mubadala-backed Virgin Galactic to begin trading on Monday

UBS estimates that the space industry could triple in size from $340 billion to $926 billion by 2040
Markets

Abu Dhabi-backed Virgin Galactic jumps in NYSE debut

The deal gives Virgin Galactic a market value of about $2.4 billion, the company said
Markets

Dubai bourse launches new index to boost Shari'a appeal

Dubai Financial Market says move to establish the Shari'a Index is part of efforts to establish Dubai as the world's capital of Islamic economy
Commodities

Price of gold to hit AED185 per gram during Diwali

Century Financial made prediction amid increased interest in precious metals
Markets

UAE market cap rises to $244bn in October, 63% of GDP

Capitalisation of UAE capital markets jumps 5.6% this year, according to figures from the country's two main bourses
Banking & Finance

Sharjah lists $750m sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

Announcement of second sukuk listing this year on Nasdaq Dubai by the emirate, following a $1bn listing in April
Energy

Saudi Aramco pushes to complete giant IPO by year-end

Sources say Aramco plans to press on with the listing plans by relying more on investors from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East to buy its shares

