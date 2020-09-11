Tech sheds $1.9trn and market says 'meh'

And finally, it happened - selling and lots of it. Over three consecutive sessions, the Nasdaq 100 index, chock full of US technology companies, dropped over 10 percent shedding about $1.9 trillion, after months of extraordinary gains. It almost felt initially like there had been a death of an acquaintance as traders and analysts searched for specific reasons and catalysts as to how the market could tumble and by so much.



Of course, this is not a surprise when you consider the pace of the most unbalanced bull market investors have ever seen.

In my previous piece, I mentioned the narrow breadth of the rally and how five of the toil pricech titans (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google holding company Alphabet and Facebook) represented more than a fifth of the index, which was the largest weighting for the top five biggest companies since at least 1980.

But the bulls have proclaimed loudly that big tech stocks are the winners in the ‘new normal’ of different working patterns and changing consumer behavior. And it is true that these behemoths of the 21st century generate strong profits, have reported strong earnings and will continue to dominate their growing sectors.

But their increasingly high valuations have left many observers scratching their heads and we have been cautioning recently that investors should protect against a stock market correction. Indeed, the numbers in the sell-off are quite staggering when you have the market cap of the world’s largest company moving from peak to trough by roughly $400 billion in three days. Incidentally, that would be enough to buy any US company except the tech big five and Warren Buffet’s, Berkshire Hathaway.

By the end of that three-day period, Apple, the first ever company to hit a two trillion dollar market cap, had enjoyed a 10 percent+ bounce from its lows, with strong demand from those looking to join the tech band wagon. Economic divergence between sectors and countries is more and more a theme that seems to be playing out over the medium term.

But such turbulence in the world’s largest stocks does raise wider questions around the risk of a significant market accident, with vast options trades in the spotlight and the reason for this bout of volatility.

Regulators are increasingly eyeing up the activities of these mega-caps; perhaps market moves like these are one reason for tighter controls.

Demand for oil has plunged this year due to the pandemic and while the major producers in the OPEC+ coalition made record cuts in production taking about a tenth of global supply off the market, crude prices are still down more than 30 percent this year. The bounce since April also now looks to be struggling as it becomes clearer that once again that demand is faltering as the global economy stalls and local lockdowns become more common.

With Saudi Arabia cutting the pricing for oil sales to Asia and the US for October shipments, there is a realisation that the market is not tightening as quickly as many had anticipated, with supply edging higher and demand waning. Crude oil imports into China are also continuing to drop from the record volumes in June, meaning there may also be less new Chinese buying going forward.

Certainly, the demand factor is key both for commodities in general, but also for technology stocks as the monetary policy taps will continue to be left wide open for a considerable time after the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy shift.

Hussein Sayed is chief market strategist at FXTM