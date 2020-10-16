Behind the stock market success of ADNOC's $12bn distribution arm

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 billion ($12 billion) by the end of September, a 40 percent increase compared to its market value on the date of its listing back in 2017.

The increase comes after a rise of 23.2 percent in the value of the company's share to AED3.57 from AED2.90 on the date of listing, according to data released by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where the company's equities are traded.

In March, ADNOC Distribution's shareholders approved a second and final dividend payment of AED1.2 billion (9.55 fils per share) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The payment came on top of an interim dividend that was paid in October, resulting in a full-year dividend of AED2.39 billion. In 2020, the dividend will increase 7.5 percent to AED2.57 billion, as per the company’s policy.

Last month, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that it has successfully completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution, representing 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution’s total share capital.

With that additional 10 percent placement, valued at $1 billion, the company’s free float will increase to 20 percent, contributing to improved liquidity of ADNOC Distribution shares.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (pictured below), ADNOC Group CEO, said at the time: "This transaction highlights the attractive nature of ADNOC Distribution to investors... It also contributes to increased liquidity in the trading of shares in ADNOC Distribution, while broadening the shareholder base."

ADNOC Distribution is a fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. As at the end of June, it operates 406 retail fuel service stations in the UAE and two retail fuel service stations in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, the its parent company ADNOC was named the UAE’s most valuable brand for a second consecutive year by Brand Finance, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy. The brand value reached $11.4 billion, up a net $2.5 billion.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi government institutional investors said they will pay $2.1 billion for a stake in a natural gas pipelines unit run by ADNOC.

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and holding company ADQ will take an indirect stake in the pipelines unit ADNOC set up earlier this year.

The deal enables local government funds to earn returns on infrastructure assets alongside global money managers.