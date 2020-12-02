Saudi Arabia launches investigation into $346m ‘suspicious trading’

An investigation has been launched by Saudi Arabia’s stock market regulator into suspicious trading in the shares of construction major Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company.

The Capital Market Authority said in a statement that it has referred its suspicions of a violation to the Public Prosecution as part of its “responsibilities to protect the market from unfair and unsound practices involving deceit, cheating, fraud and manipulation”.

The CMA added: “Based on Article (17) of the Capital Market Law, the CMA would like to inform the investors and participants in the capital market that a CMA board resolution was issued regarding the referral of a suspicion of a violation to the Public Prosecution.”

The CMA said the suspicious trading in the shares of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company entailed achieving profits on investment portfolios amounting to more than SR1.3 billion ($346 million).

The statement added that the Public Prosecution has registered this case in the docket of the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes.

The CMA stressed that it will not hesitate in pursuit of prosecuting manipulators in the capital market, adding that it coordinates with competent security authorities “to pursue whoever attempts to manipulate or cheat in the capital market”.

Dar Al-Arkan’s activities include residential, mixed use and commercial developments in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah and other cities across in Saudi Arabia, as well as the I Love Florence Tower in Downtown Dubai.