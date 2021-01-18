Dubai’s stock market starts trading in REITs to broaden investor appeal

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday began trading in real estate investment trusts (REITs) with the listing of Al Mal Capital’s REIT.

DFM said the introduction of REITs is a key milestone in its journey to diversify product offering and asset classes.

The listing culminates the successful floating of the new fund by Al Mal Capital, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, in November.

The AED350 million proceeds of this fund will be invested by the company in a Sharia-compliant diversified portfolio of income generating properties that serve different sectors such as healthcare, education and industrial assets, with a target annual return of 7 percent.

Khalid bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments and chairman of Al Mal Capital, rang the market opening bell to celebrate the listing.

Essa Kazim, chairman of DFM, said: “The commencement of REITs trading through the listing of Al Mal Capital REIT reinforces DFM’s product offering diversification strategy, providing investors with new opportunities. Today’s listing is a key foundation for this new asset class and we are looking forward to see it gaining momentum during the coming period in line with REIT’s strong presence globally and to truly reflect the magnitude, quality and expansion of the real estate sector in Dubai by encouraging the establishment and listing of more REITs in the future.”

Kalban added: “We are excited to bring to the market and celebrate the successful listing of the first REIT IPO on DFM. The listing on DFM is pivotal to Al Mal Capital REIT, as the exchange is strategically located in the heart of the GCC. This provides us with the opportunity to better serve investors across local and regional markets, while allowing them to capitalise on the various investment prospects available in the UAE’s diverse sectors.”

The framework for listing and trading of REITs on DFM is the outcome of a wide-ranging cooperation between DFM, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Statistics show that REIT markets around the globe have been registering strong growth in recent years.

The cumulative market capitalisation of REITs is approaching $2 trillion, as 35 countries now have active REITs legislation.

REITs provide investors, mainly those who aren’t able to directly invest in the real estate sector, with the suitable vehicle to participate in the opportunities and returns of this sector by acquiring units of a REIT fund.