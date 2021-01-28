Dubai stock market retreats as city readies for further Covid restrictions

Dubai’s stock index retreated on Thursday as the city imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals amid another record surge in coronavirus cases.

The Middle East business hub reduced the validity of PCR virus tests to three days from four “irrespective of the country they are coming from,” according to a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It is also now mandatory to have prior appointments for hospital visits.

The UAE, of which Dubai is the second-largest emirate, is battling a rise in infections as it opened up for air travel and eased movement restrictions. On Thursday, the country reported a record 3,966 cases.

Dubai’s DFM General Index fell as much as 1.9 percent on Thursday, before trimming the drop to 1.1 percent at the close, the biggest decline in the Gulf.

Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls, which have risen on hopes of improving prospects for tourism in the emirate, retreated 1.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively

The UAE has already approved shots developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V.

So far, almost 2.76 million doses have been administered and the UAE has the second-highest per-capita inoculation rate in the world after Israel. The government aims to cover 50% percent of its population of about 10 million by April.

Dubai travel requirements from January 31:

Validity period of PCR tests cut to 72 hours from 96 hours

Pre-travel PCR test mandatory for UAE residents, GCC citizens and visitors arriving in Dubai

Arrivals from certain countries – based on the pandemic situation in those countries – require an additional test on arrival in Dubai

Hospital requirements in place from Wednesday: