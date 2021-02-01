Decree on UAE stock market listings could be a ‘game changer’, says Shuaa CEO

A royal decree to require public joint stock companies established in Dubai to list their stocks on local exchanges could be a “game changer” for the country’s capital markets, according to the head of Shuaa Capital.

According to the decree, foreign companies – including those set up in special economic zones or free zones like the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – should list their stocks in local markets when their annual profit or revenue generated from activities in Dubai make up at least 50 percent of the total, or when their total assets owned in Dubai amount to 50 percent or more of their entire assets.

The listing should be completed within one year of the date of reaching this percentage.

Jassim Alseddiqi (pictured below), group CEO of Shuaa Capital, welcomed the move, saying: “We are ready to provide listing and underwriting services to corporates seeking to list on our local exchanges. We believe this to be a long-term positive for corporates, which will benefit from the numerous advantages of a public listing – including enhanced reputation and access to capital.

“Furthermore, we believe this has the potential to be a game-changer for the country’s capital markets, setting them firmly on an exciting new growth path.”

Private companies can go public in local markets, like the Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, after ensuring compliance with listing requirements and regulations, it was announced on Saturday, citing a decision by the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Shuaa Capital, the oldest investment bank in the Middle East region, established in 1979, has to date taken a lead role in 22 IPOs valued in excess of AED50 billion.

It has recently also become active in the issuance of regional corporate fixed income bonds and sukuks.

Alseddiqi said Shuaa Capital looks forward to supporting more UAE corporates looking to list on the local stock exchanges in compliance with this decree.

Separately, the Saudi stock exchange expects to host more initial public offerings than ever in 2021, seizing on strong demand from local investors that supported several deals last year.

After 22 issuances across different platforms in 2020, “I think we will break that record this year,” Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, the CEO of the Tadawul exchange, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Four companies went public last year on the main market of the Saudi exchange, raising a combined $1.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was more than the $1.3 billion worth of IPOs in Germany, though far behind the listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2019.

“We have a very very healthy pipeline in all our platforms, and there is a good focus on Nomu and the main market,” Al-Hussan said, referring to the parallel market for smaller listings in Riyadh. “So we see a good pipeline – even better than 2020.”