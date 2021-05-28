Revealed: The biggest spending Saudi-listed firms in 2020

Saudi-listed companies invested more than SR177 billion ($47 billion) in 2020 on their capital expenditure, equivalent to 7 percent of the country’s GDP last year, according to new research.

The Awalan report said capital spending is expected to significantly pick up in the coming years, in line with the expected acceleration of economic growth and the investments in new sectors and flagship projects such as Neom and the Red Sea Project.

According to the research, a decline of more than 14 percent was seen in 2020 capital expenditure due to the economic contraction and the disruption of the supply chain.

The slump in capex affected companies in the hardest-hit sectors, such as energy, entertainment, real estate development, consumer services, durables, tourism, and media.

In contrast, leading companies from other sectors such as the telecom, banking and insurance, transportation, and public services sectors increased their capital spending.

Awalan said Aramco (pictured above) topped the capex list in Saudi Arabia as it spent more than SR101 billion in 2020, followed by Saudi Electricity Company (SR23 billion) and Sabic (SR15 billion).

Telecom companies managed to invest a sizeable capex in 2020 with STC leading the ways with more than SR9 billion.

Saudi National Bank topped the list in the banking sector with a capex of about SR1.1 billion while Sulaiman Al Habib Group was the biggest spender in the healthcare sector (SR758 million) and Jabal Omar topped the real estate sector’s investment list (SR356 million). The research also showed that Almarai was the biggest spender in the food sector with a capex of SR944 million.

The report also showed that the Saudi companies paid their shareholders around SR330 billion in cash dividends during 2020, adding that this trend will start to taper in the next two years.

It said more companies will be encouraged to allocate more of their profits to investments in significant projects, such as those launched as part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030.