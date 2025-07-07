Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange foreign investment doubles to $3.7bn in H1 2025

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) recorded a surge in foreign investment and trading activity during the first half of 2025, highlighting growing investor confidence and market liquidity across the emirate’s capital markets.

According to official data released by ADX, foreign net investment jumped by 99.5 per cent, reaching AED13.6bn ($3.7bn) in H1 2025, compared to AED6.84bn ($1.86bn) during the same period in 2024.

The exchange also reported a sharp increase in total trading value, which rose 33.5 per cent year-on-year to AED179.5bn ($48.9bn) in the first half of 2025, up from AED134.4bn ($36.6bn) in H1 2024.

Average daily trading activity also climbed significantly, increasing 31.4 per cent to AED1.45bn ($396m) per day, compared to AED1.1bn ($300m) in the previous year.

The strong performance reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to deepen its capital markets, attract global investors, and diversify its economy through high-growth sectors and strategic listings.