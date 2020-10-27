Dubai free zone rolls out offer to attract more international companies

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the free zone on commodities trade and enterprise , has announced it has rolled out a new offer to attract more international businesses to set up in the emirate.

According to DMCC, the offer provides international companies the opportunity to set up a representative office in the business hub in as little as five working days with a free six-month trial period.

With no upfront fees, businesses can explore the Dubai market ecosystem without making any initial investments, DMCC said in a statement.

It added that the set-up process is fully digital, providing smart solutions that allow companies to access DMCC’s wide range of business services from any device, anytime and anywhere.

Businesses will also benefit from simplified set-up requirements such as no requirement for opening a bank account and an option to apply for a residence visa along with family members. The offer is valid until the end of 2020.

Ahmad Hamza, executive director – free zone, DMCC, said: “DMCC has successfully established a dynamic and thriving business district that has redefined the ease of doing business. That is why 18,000 companies have chosen to set up in our free zone. With this new offer, we are once again making it easier and faster to set up a presence in Dubai and enabling access to some of the fastest growing markets. In turn, we are boosting the emirate’s economic resilience to ensure it always remains the chosen place for doing business.”

Since its establishment in 2002, DMCC has attracted over 18,000 local and global businesses, from start-ups and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies. On average, 7 new businesses join the business district every day.

Last month, DMCC announced it was extending its business support package as the impact of coronavirus on the UAE economy continues to bite.

The original support package was launched in March with a subsequent extension and expansion announced in July, with the final extension taking it to last week.