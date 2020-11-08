First Middle East stock-market reaction to Biden signals hope for healing

Stock markets in the Middle East, the first to trade after Joe Biden’s victory in the US election, are signalling bets the new president will reduce international conflict and push for peace in the region.

That optimism outweighed concern that his clean-energy drive could imperil the fortunes of countries whose economies are founded on oil and gas.

Stocks in Dubai headed for their biggest three-day rally since August. Saudi Arabia’s headed for their longest streak of gains since October 13.

The Kuwait gauge traded above its 50-day moving average, while Oman stocks were on course for the first back-to-back advance in a month. Israel’s main index rose to a two-month high.

Biden’s earlier indications that his administration would rejoin the Iran nuclear accord that Donald Trump abandoned have kindled hopes for regional growth and stability.

At the same time, prospects for smoother trade across the world have come as a relief for oil exporters after Brent crude’s worst annual losses since 2014.

Brent crude fell 3.6 percent to $39.45 per barrel on Friday, when the result of the US presidential race was yet to be determined.

Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and imposed sweeping sanctions to try to force Tehran to accept a tougher deal that also limits its missile program and ambitions in the Middle East. Trump also has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Some markets in the Middle East broke away from the positive sentiment and posted losses on Sunday. Egypt’s benchmark index was 0.1 percent lower, while Abu Dhabi dropped for the first time in five days.

“Everybody believes democrats will come and push for clean energy, what should be bad for oil,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd.

“This is partly true. Oil is not going to be weaker than what we saw. It could stabilise in the range between $40-45/barrel as an average for the year.”