Why gold may be hedge against a carbon heavy portfolio

Gold may be a good option for environmentally conscious investors looking to lower their portfolio’s carbon footprint – according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

Mining bullion is synonymous with high greenhouse gas emissions, with gold producing more scope 1 and 2 emissions, or, in layman’s terms, direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, respectively, than copper, nickel, iron ore and metallurgical coal.

This seems contradictory to a statement suggesting the precious yellow metal could actually lower a portfolio’s carbon footprint, but when freight and downstream emissions are factored in, gold fares better than its mineral counterparts, according to ESG consultancy Skarn Associates.

“We’ve discovered that pretty much 99 percent of emissions [in gold] are associated with mining,” John Mulligan, climate change lead at the WGC, told Arabian Business. “And most of those are associated with the generation and consumption of electricity, or power, how machines are powered, and what fuels go into the local grid you’re plugged into.”

The WGC estimates the sector emitted 32,689 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of gold produced in 2018, up 12 percent from the 2017 total.

According to the WGC’s research, total annual greenhouse gas emissions for gold are significantly lower than for most other major mined products, in part because a relatively small amount of gold is produced each year. The volume of greenhouse gas emissions associated with a dollar spent on gold is far lower than for a dollar spent on most other metals or minerals, the council argues.

Cryptocurrency, on the other hand – notorious for being heavily energy dependent – requires more energy than gold to mine. It takes 17 megajoules of energy to generate $1 of bitcoin compared to 5 megajoules to produce $1 of gold, according to independent researchers Max Krause and Thabet Tolaymat.

Bitcoin mining today is nearly 15 times more carbon intensive than mining an equivalent amount of gold in dollar terms, say the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index.

John Mulligan, climate change lead at the World Gold Council (WGC).

“If all the emissions associated with the whole gold supply chain are in mining, then decarbonising mining effectively decarbonises gold,” Mulligan said.

Efforts to decarbonise mining processes are underway for some, with mining company Newmont, in the US state of Colorado, committing to a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050. Toronto-based Barrick, another mining company, has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10 percent by 2030.

Full decarbonisation is a long way off, but Mulligan said that in places where mining relies on power grids – nearly 60 percent of the energy which drives the world’s mines is from grids – national efforts to shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables will have the knock-on effect of lowering mining’s impact.

In some cases, according to Mulligan, mines can prompt grids to decarbonise, and if it doesn’t it can move towards self-generation, which is especially important in remote areas.

If gold isn’t being used to create another product that in turn generates more emissions, “holding gold in physical form, globally, is associated with remarkably few emissions”, Mulligan said.