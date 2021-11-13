Oil steadies as Biden faces mounting pressure to rein in prices

Oil has steadied as investors weighed the odds that the White House will intervene to try and cool prices, with President Joe Biden saying that reversing inflation is now his top priority, particularly in energy.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed after losing 3.3 percent on Wednesday. The president is facing growing pressure to address rising prices as gains in consumer costs hit the fastest pace in decades, possibly with measures such as tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or even banning exports. Eleven Democratic senators urged Biden to act on the issue in a letter this week.

As much as 60 million barrels may be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in part by bringing forward mandated sales from 2022, according to Citigroup Inc. The move is possible even after the Energy Information Administration’s latest outlook pointed to a looser market in 2022, Citi said.

Oil rallied to a seven-year high last month as the economic recovery from the pandemic boosted demand, drained stockpiles, and fanned inflation. Despite the sustained upswing in prices, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have been returning supplies at only a cautious pace, arguing that prudence is still merited as risks to global consumption remain.

“The key overhang in the market is how the Biden administration approach the potential for releasing the strategic reserves,” said Wayne Gordon, a strategist at UBS AG Wealth Management. The market is still very undersupplied and there’s likely to be another $5-to-$7 lift into the first quarter, he said.

Prices:

WTI for December delivery was 0.2 percent higher at $81.51-a-barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7.29am in London.

Brent for January settlement added 0.2 percent to $82.78-a-barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

The slump in US benchmark prices on Wednesday came as data showed an increase in nationwide crude stockpiles, although inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma declined. Separately, data showed US consumer prices rising at the fastest annual pace since 1990 last month.

Reflecting the global oil market’s bullishness, pricing patterns are backwardated, with near-term contacts above those further out. Brent’s prompt spread was $1.10-a-barrel in backwardation compared with $1.03 a week ago.