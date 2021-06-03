How Saudi Arabia’s recent measures are transforming its corporate investment landscape

Saudi Arabia’s recent reforms and regulations, most notably its announcement that it will stop signing contracts with foreign companies that base their Middle East headquarters outside of the kingdom, have transformed its corporate foreign investment landscape.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has opened the kingdom’s economy with a series of reforms in recent years as part of the country’s Vision 2030 agenda – which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign talent and investment – while touting $6 trillion in investment opportunities over the next decade.

“All of those recent initiatives are part of the ongoing transformation of the corporate and investment landscape. Saudi Arabia is seeking to attract or foreign businesses and investors as well as maturing the regulatory environment for those businesses that are already operating in the kingdom,” said Stuart D’Souza, co-founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI).

But it was the recent announcement regarding foreign companies setting up their regional hubs in the kingdom that caused the biggest stir.

“The direction of travel is absolutely clear: If you’re seeking to do business in Saudi, you need to be registered in Saudi,” said D’Souza.

“As somebody who’s been in Saudi for 15 years, one of my mantras has always been ‘commit don’t commute’. For those businesses that used to fly in and fly out of Saudi, those days are on their way out,” he added.

Historically, international businesses preferred to set up their regional offices in the UAE, but Saudi Arabia is trying to shift that.

“Saudi’s been a great market for some companies but it has been challenging for others and breaking the paradigm of going to theUAE first and branching out from there has been difficult,” said D’Souza.

Stuart D’Souza, co-founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators

“That’s what Saudi is trying to do now by saying that if companies are going to be doing business here, they need to be registered here and they need to employ Saudi nationals, pay taxes etc. It’s sort of a rebalancing, and making things a little fairer,” he continued.

The cessation of travel during the height of the coronavirus last year and the ongoing restrictions nowadays could have encouraged UAE-based businesses to set up office in Saudi Arabia, explained Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia.

“Pre-pandemic it was very easy for businesspeople to commute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE on an almost daily basis,” said Arnold.

“Given the lack of business travel during Covid and its slow uptick, people are realising they need to put two or three bodies on the ground and have a small office to expand from and that’s where we come in,” he continued.

Paul Arnold, managing director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia

While D’Souza called the regional headquarters decision a “pillar in the process of encouraging and incentivising foreign businesses to commit to the Saudi market” he said they are still waiting on clarity regarding “the triggers for the incentives and what a headquarters actually means in terms of headcount and functions etc.”

“But I think this will come out in the next few months and it’s all very positive,” he added.

Another foreign businesses-friendly initiative the kingdom announced in January was that it was considering set up 20 special economic zones.

“I’d certainly want to see more detail on the free zone proposals and how they will be operated in terms of the regulations and incentives, but also how they will interact with the onshore Saudi economy, which is where 99 percent of the government funded projects are,” said D’Souza.

Saudi Arabia has been experiencing a boom in commercial activity and Sovereign AEI, a firm which was launched in 2019 as a partnership between Sovereign and AEI to provide expertise and guidance to companies who are looking to enter or grow within the Saudi market, registered a 300 percent increase in its corporate services throughout 2020. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) recorded 466 registered licences, the highest on record since data began in 2005, during the last quarter of 2020.