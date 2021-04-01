Indian rupee likely to fall, could spur another surge in remittances from Gulf-based Indians

The Indian currency is predicted to fall to 75 rupee per one US dollar in the next few days from the current 73.11 level due to a host of adverse global and domestic developments.

Historically, remittances by non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially those based in the Middle East, witness a surge when the rupee weakens against the greenback, as it means favourable transfer conditions.

Expectations of the American currency strengthening further on the heels of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending initiative – pegged at $2 trillion by Goldman Sachs – and concerns on rising virus infection numbers in the South Asian country are feared to pull down the Indian currency in the short-term.

US President Joe Biden

Though now unstuck, the Suez Canal blockage by the Ever Given ship resulted in supply chain disruptions internationally, which adversely impacted India’s already strained exports. The development could also put pressure on the rupee value in the near-term, forex market experts said.

“We see rupee opening weak at 73.80 level on Monday and even going down to the 75 level against the US dollar over the next few days,” Ajay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Commtrade and Research, told Arabian Business.

Currency markets are closed in India from Thursday to Sunday on account of fiscal year-end closing, Good Friday and the weekend.

“The rupee had one of the best runs in the latter part of last year and early part of this year, riding on several feel-good stories about India’s economy making an early bounce back. All these news are discounted now and the rupee will face some reality check now,” Kedia said.

Kedia said apprehensions of crude prices further firming up in the coming weeks after marginal fall in recent days will also bear on the exchange value of the Indian currency on a near-term basis.

Ajay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Commtrade and Research

Oil sector analysts predict crude prices increasing soon on expectations of a rise in demand for the commodity as major Western economies continue to rebound from coronavirus as inoculation drives pick up. Investors bet producers will largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May.

Brent crude was trading at $63.47 per barrel in the morning trading hours on Thursday, after reaching the $70 level last month.

The rupee erased part of its losses on Wednesday to close at 73.11 against the dollar, after slumping more than 140 paise over the previous two trading sessions to touch a low of 73.86 against the greenback.

“The Indian rupee depreciated amid strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices. The US currency gained strength amid a surge in US treasury yields on expectation that rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus efforts will accelerate economic growth and inflation,” said an analyst with Globe Capital Market.

Nikhil Kamath, India’s leading start-up entrepreneur and fund manager, however, expected the rupee to largely trade range bound between 72 and 74 in the short-to-medium term.

Indian start-up entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

“[I] don’t see any significant pressure on the rupee over the medium term,” Kamath told Arabian Business.

“India has a strong foreign exchange reserve of around $600 billion which can act as a shock absorber against some of the expected domestic and global adverse developments,” he said.

“The cascading debt in the US, with an increasing interest rate in the country will keep the dollar under pressure from a long term perspective,” Kamath said.