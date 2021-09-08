Abu Dhabi offers second dollar bond for the year amid low yields

Abu Dhabi is returning to international debt markets for the second time this year with a two-part dollar-denominated offering to take advantage of low borrowing costs.

The oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates is selling debt maturing in 10 years, with an initial price talk of about 90 basis points over Treasuries of similar maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter. It’s also offering 30-year securities with an initial spread of 130 basis points. The bonds may price on Wednesday.

Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have stoked demand for risky assets, while disappointing US jobs data has dimmed the odds that the central bank will speed up the rollback of its massive bond-buying program, keeping a lid on borrowing costs. The yield on Abu Dhabi’s bond due 2028, which the emirate sold in May, is trading near its all-time low of 1.56 percent reached at the end of August.

The wealthiest of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the UAE, Abu Dhabi has the third-highest debt ratings of AA and Aa2 from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively.

The UAE is the third-biggest producer in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and Brent crude has averaged about $67-a-barrel this year, up about 30 percent from end-December.

The recovery in oil prices is set to help narrow the government’s fiscal gap to an average of 3.4 percent of gross domestic product between 2021 and 2023, almost half the size of last year’s estimated deficit, according to Moody’s.

BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners for the offering.