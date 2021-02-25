Dubai bourse to reinstate limit down cap as normality returns after pandemic

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has announced that it will reinstate the 10 percent limit down cap on listed securities daily movement from Sunday as the bourse looks to return to normal operations following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The limit down cap was temporarily decreased to 5 percent in March 2020 as part of measures taken to contain market fluctuation due to the repercussions of the pandemic, while the 15 percent limit up cap remained unchanged.

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM said: “The reinstatement of the ordinary limit down cap underscores DFM’s resiliency in containing international markets’ volatility triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The DFM has relentlessly maintained its operations supported by its world-class technological and regulatory infrastructure.

“It has also reaped the benefits of numerous economic stimulus packages that the UAE leadership has promptly launched, placing the UAE at the forefront globally.”

He said various market performance indicators have improved, with the General Index jumping 56 percent from its April 2020 low point. Additionally, the total traded value increased by 24 percent to reach AED66 billion in 2020 while the market attracted 4,027 new investors, including 2,350 foreign investors last year.

The move comes after Dubai Financial Market Company announced an annual net profit of AED137.9 million earlier this month, up 14 percent on the previous year.

Total revenues increased 7 percent to AED337.2 million while costs reached AED199.3 million, a small rise compared to 2019.