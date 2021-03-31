Aramco shares rise as Crown Prince says oil firm can cut government payout

Saudi Aramco’s shares climbed after the government announced the oil giant could reduce its payouts to the state and redirect some of the cash to the local economy.

While the details were unclear, the move could alleviate pressure on Aramco’s balance sheet and free up some of the $73.5 billion of annual dividends it makes to the government, which owns 98% of the company.

Payouts to minority shareholders, who get roughly $1.5 billion, will be maintained, the government said.

The world’s largest oil company has seen its debt levels soar in the last year due to the coronavirus-triggered collapse in energy prices and its $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

The Dhahran-based firm had to cut spending and borrow more to pay the $75 billion dividend in 2020. Free cash flow fell almost 40 percent to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.

The payout represents about one third of the Saudi government’s total revenue.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday night that 24 of the kingdom’s biggest companies would decrease their dividends and contribute 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years.

Around 60 percent of that money will come from Aramco and Sabic, the 35-year-old de facto ruler said.

He said the extra investment from the companies would boost the economy.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

The prince didn’t specify by how much Aramco might cut its government payout, or whether the company could retain some of the money on its balance sheet instead of investing all of it.

Aramco has not commented publicly on the announcement and didn’t respond to queries from Bloomberg.

“Capex only drives higher long-term growth if it is on productive projects which create value and jobs,” said Hasnain Malik, the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai.

“Otherwise, this is simply a case of the government reallocating capital in a centralized, command-economy fashion, further neutering the private sector.”

Aramco’s shares rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday, the most since May, to 36 riyals. Trading volumes were more than four times the average of the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Aramco said earlier this month that capital spending in 2021 would be $35 billion, down from earlier guidance of as much as $45 billion

The new plan comes after the pandemic and oil shock pushed Saudi Arabia into recession and set back the government’s goal of slashing unemployment and diversifying the economy.

Aramco said earlier this month that capital spending in 2021 would be $35 billion, down from earlier guidance of as much as $45 billion.

The company has a raft of high-value projects on the horizon, including fulfilling a government edict to increase its total oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, from 12 million a day.