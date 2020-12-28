Al Mal Capital announces plan for first Dubai listing in 2021

Al Mal Capital on Monday announced that it has raised AED350 million ($95.2 million) in the initial public offering (IPO) of units in Al Mal Capital REIT, its newly founded entity.

Al Mal Capital REIT will be the first to list on the Dubai Financial Market in January, subject to final approval from regulators.

Al Mal Capital REIT plans to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate properties targeting long-term lease agreements, according to a filing on Dubai Financial Market.

It added that the IPO proceeds along with Islamic financing from local banks will be used to invest in a portfolio of high-performing UAE sectors, including healthcare, education and industrial assets, with a target annual return of 7 percent.

Naser Al Nabulsi, vice chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital said: “We are proud that we have successfully raised the required amount for Al Mal Capital REIT especially during the unprecedented times we faced this year. We are confident that the REIT will continue to meet investors’ needs, as we begin to purchase and acquire income generating real estate assets.”

The fund manager said it will acquire income generating real estate in high growth sectors with high occupancy and single let assets, while entering long term lease arrangements with tenants with strong credit profiles.

The REIT will focus on acquiring onshore and offshore assets in the UAE, in addition to targeting investments in Shariah compliant assets through Shariah financing structures.