Amanat’s education subsidiary Almasar receives Saudi CMA approval for Tadawul IPO

Amanat Holdings PJSC, the healthcare and education investment company, has announced that its subsidiary Almasar Alshamil Education has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) for an initial public offering on the main market of the Saudi Exchange.

The offering will comprise 30,720,400 shares, representing 30 per cent of Almasar Education’s share capital.

The company, previously known as Amanat Education, is wholly owned by Amanat Holdings.

A prospectus containing financial statements, management team details, operations and risk factors will be published before the subscription period begins.

Almasar Education operates as a provider of education services in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company holds the position as the private provider of Special Education Needs services in Saudi Arabia and operates higher education institutions in the United Arab Emirates.

The company serves over 23,000 students through its portfolio of investments. Its holdings include a 60 per cent stake in Human Development Company, which provides SEN education and care services across education, medical and rehabilitation in Saudi Arabia.

The portfolio also includes Middlesex University Dubai, the first overseas campus of Middlesex University London, which Almasar owns in full.

Additionally, the company holds a 35 per cent stake in NEMA Holding, which operates Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

Almasar Education’s strategy centres on improving quality, accessibility and affordability of education within sectors it identifies as underserved. The company aligns its operations with the objectives of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aiming to contribute to the development of human capital in the region.

In the second quarter of 2025, Almasar Education reported student and beneficiary numbers exceeding 23,000.

The company posted revenue growth of 23 per cent year-on-year in the six-month period ending June 30, 2025.

The company has outlined a growth strategy focused on expanding its network of centres in the special education needs segment, increasing enrolments in higher education, and examining opportunities to expand into areas including residential SEN services.