Abu Dhabi’s IHC posts record H1 profit of AED 10.8bn as real estate leads growth

International Holding Company (IHC) posted AED 10.8 billion net profit for the first half of 2025, supported by strong performance in key sectors including real estate, marine, hospitality, and financial services.

The group also reported a 31.1 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to AED 54.7 billion during the six-month period, reflecting the group’s enhanced operating leverage and execution of its strategic investment agenda.

“Our H1 2025 results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda. By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact across regional and international markets,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC.

Second-quarter performance was particularly strong, with revenue rising 22.5 per cent year-on-year to AED 27.5 billion and net profit jumping 55.3 per cent to AED 6.7 billion, marking one of the group’s strongest quarters to date.

The real estate and construction segment was the top contributor, generating AED 22.6 billion in revenue, up 47.8 per cent year-on-year, and accounting for 41.4 per cent of total revenue. Marine and dredging revenue rose 10.8 per cent to AED 14.1 billion, while hospitality and leisure saw a 72 per cent jump to AED 4.9 billion. Financial services revenue increased by 21.4 per cent to AED 1.8 billion, and energy rose 161.3 per cent year-on-year to AED 0.4 billion.

Earnings per share climbed to AED 2.49 and return on equity stood at 10.8 per cent. Total assets reached AED 436.9 billion as of 30 June 2025, up from AED 401.8 billion at the end of 2024.

“As we shape the industries of tomorrow, we continue to connect innovative businesses with long-term capital and operational excellence, ensuring that our platform remains built for scalable and sustainable global relevance. IHC remains committed to being a catalyst for economic transformation and delivering enduring value to our shareholders and stakeholders,” Shueb added.

IHC launched several major initiatives in H1 2025:

RIQ : A next-generation reinsurance platform developed with BlackRock and Lunate, based in ADGM and backed by over USD 1 billion in equity.

: A next-generation reinsurance platform developed with BlackRock and Lunate, based in ADGM and backed by over USD 1 billion in equity. Gridora : A national infrastructure platform formed with ADQ and Modon to drive large-scale project delivery.

: A national infrastructure platform formed with ADQ and Modon to drive large-scale project delivery. Dirham-Backed Stablecoin : A digital payments initiative launched with ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

: A digital payments initiative launched with ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). World Economic Forum: IHC led a major delegation to Davos 2025, engaging in global dialogue and forging new partnerships.

IHC expands globally with strategic acquisitions

The company also expanded its global footprint:

Multiply Group acquired a 67.91 per cent stake in European fashion retailer Tendam.

IHC acquired a 69.33 per cent stake in Reem Finance, bolstering its financial services vertical.

eFunder was rebranded as Zelo , a UAE-focused SME invoice financing platform.

, a UAE-focused SME invoice financing platform. Modon Holding entered the UK real estate market through a joint venture in 2 Finsbury Avenue.

entered the UK real estate market through a joint venture in 2 Finsbury Avenue. Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for AED 255 million.

acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for AED 255 million. Aldar expanded logistics operations via the acquisition of ALMARKAZ assets from Waha Capital for AED 530 million.

expanded logistics operations via the acquisition of ALMARKAZ assets from Waha Capital for AED 530 million. NMDC Group acquired 70 per cent of oilfield services firm Emdad, diversifying into OPEX-based revenues.

acquired 70 per cent of oilfield services firm Emdad, diversifying into OPEX-based revenues. Esyasoft acquired UK-based Good Energy for AED 453 million, strengthening its renewable and EV tech position.

acquired UK-based Good Energy for AED 453 million, strengthening its renewable and EV tech position. PureHealth completed a USD 2.3 billion deal to acquire a 60 per cent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group in Greece.

The group aims to continue deploying capital through long-term strategic partnerships and scale its operations across priority sectors.