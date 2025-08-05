Al Ramz net profit jumps to AED 18.8mn in H1 2025

Al Ramz Corporation PJSC reported a sevenfold increase in first-half net profit on Tuesday, driven by strong performance across its market-making, asset management and digital platforms.

The UAE-based financial services firm posted a net profit of AED 18.8 million for the six months to June 30, up from AED 2.4 million a year earlier. Total revenue rose 62 per cent year-on-year to AED 67 million, supported by higher brokerage activity, financing income and increased client adoption of its digital financial mall.

Al Ramz reports massive profit growth

Al Ramz said it had secured several liquidity provision mandates from ADNOC Group during the period, which it described as a “key strategic milestone” in expanding its market-making capabilities. Revenues from market making rose 143 per cent year-on-year.

Assets under management grew by 75 per cent, while asset management revenues nearly doubled. The division delivered net total returns of 8.6 per cent in public equities for clients, outperforming its benchmark.

Online revenues from the company’s digital financial mall increased 365 per cent, with customer acquisition and client portfolios rising 64 per cent and 63 per cent respectively. Al Ramz said its integration of generative AI into its THOR platform had improved client engagement through personalised insights and content.

“Our second-quarter results underscore the strength of our strategic vision and the unwavering commitment of our team,” said Group Managing Director Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi.

“We are proud to have been entrusted with landmark mandates from ADNOC Group, further cementing our leadership in market making across the region.”

Assets under custody rose 43 per cent to AED 37.5 billion. Al Ramz said it remains focused on long-term growth through strategic investment in technology, talent and operational efficiency.