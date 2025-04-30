Americana Restaurants continue to recover as revenue increases 16.2% for Q1

Americana Restaurants International has reported double-digit growth in revenue and profitability, demonstrating steady recovery in business performance in the first quarter of 2025.

Driven by like-for-like sales improvements and the expansion of the store network, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the MENA region and Kazakhstan reported revenue growth of 16.2 per cent compared to the same period last year – up to US$573.4 million from US$493.5 million.

The company’s EBITDA stood at US$121.7 million, an increase of 17.4 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue growth and improved gross margin through cost initiatives led to a 16.5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to shareholders (US$32.6 million).

The company delivered robust revenue growth despite softening consumer demand in certain markets, additional days of Ramadan this year, and the impact of currency devaluation in Egypt.

EBITDA and net income margins remained broadly in line with the same period last year. This was achieved despite the applicability of new tax regulations of US$3.5 million in key markets in Q1 2025. In addition, net income of Q1 2024 also included positive one-off items amounting to US$7.4 million – mainly pertaining to marketing cost reliefs that were received in Q1 2024 and normalised in the subsequent quarters.

During the quarter, Americana opened 14 new stores and integrated 46 additional stores from Pizza Hut Oman, bringing the total store count to 2,630 across 12 countries.

2025 Outlook

Americana Restaurants said in a filing with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange that it remains committed to omnichannel development, operational improvements, and cost efficiency to support performance through the remainder of the year.

“While higher tax charges in certain markets may affect net income in upcoming quarters, the company is managing these developments through financial planning and operational flexibility,” it said in the filing.

“Americana Restaurants aims to maintain steady progress across key performance areas and deliver value to its stakeholders while growing its presence in the key markets committing to the guidance provided in the beginning of 2025.”