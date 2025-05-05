Boursa Kuwait net profit soars 69.5% as trade increases significantly   

Boursa Kuwait, the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, said its net profit increased 69.48 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching KD7.94 million (US$25.9 million).

For the quarter ended 31 March, total operating revenues reached KD12.17 million (US$39.7 million) – a 45.34 per cent increase from KD8.37 million (US$27.3 million) in the same period in 2024.

Operating profit was up 69.38 per cent from KD5.58 million (US$18.2 million) to KD9.45 million (US$30.8 million), while earnings per share increased 69.48 per cent from 23.33 fils to 39.54 fils.

The group’s total assets rose to KD139.47 million (US$454.8 million), an increase of 12.86 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, Chairman, Boursa Kuwait, praised his team for the result and commented: “Despite the prevailing global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, Boursa Kuwait achieved notable growth across all performance indicators. Net profit increased by 69.48%, demonstrating the resilience of our strategy and the adaptability of our operating model.

“The strong performance in the first quarter represents a key milestone for Boursa Kuwait, fueling our commitment to accelerate market development and solidify our position as a vital engine for national economic growth and a pivotal contributor to Kuwait’s vision of transforming into a leading regional financial and investment hub.”

Value traded at the Kuwaiti capital market jumped significantly by 89.6 per cent in Q1 2025, to KD6.72 billion (US$21.9 billion) from KD3.54 billion (US$11.54 billion) in Q1 2024. Volume of shares traded rose by 69.07 per cent to 24.29 billion and the average daily traded value increased by 106.53 per cent to KD119.91 million (US$391 million). Market capitalisation reached KD47.79 billion (US$155.84 billion), a 10.85 per cent increase from Q1 2024.

The ‘Premier’ Market was a key driver of market activity, with approximately 9.28 billion shares traded in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 20.91 per cent. The ‘Main’ Market played a significant role in enhancing overall market liquidity, with its market capitalisation rising 17.69 per cent from KD7.10 billion (US$23.15 billion) to KD8.35 billion (US$27.23 billion).

Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait, commented: “The Kuwaiti capital market continued to enhance its attractiveness as an investment environment during the first quarter of 2025, propelled by significant increases in trading activity and liquidity.

“This performance signals growing confidence in Kuwait’s investment landscape and reflects Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to boosting market efficiency and expanding the investor pool.

“We are committed to building on these achievements to drive sustainable growth and positively contribute to Kuwait’s national economy.”