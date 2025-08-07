Burjeel bounces back with strong Q2 numbers after March lows

With a rise in its number of inpatient and outpatient footfall, higher patient yield, and the continued ramp-up of newly launched facilities across the network, Burjeel Holdings announced an impressive 128.9 per cent jump in net profit to AED 148 million (US$40.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025. Net profit for the first six months rose 10.6 per cent to AED 187 million (US$50.9 million).

The rise in net profit for Q2 was also due to a decline in footfall for the month of March, which was attributed by the company to the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Those numbers were overwhelmingly reversed in the second quarter of the year, as inpatient footfall rose 17.7 per cent, and outpatient footfall grew 12 per cent.

Revenue grew 18.7 per cent to AED 1,403 million (US$382 million) in Q2’25, while revenue for the first six months rose 12.2 per cent to AED 2,677 million (US$728.9 million). Total patient visits reached 3.4 million.

The Group performed 22,930 surgeries, up 18.7 per cent. Bed occupancy improved to 69 per cent, up from 65 per cent a year ago. Inpatient volumes rose 14.6 per cent over the first half.

The outpatient footfall was driven by primary care and physiotherapy centers, along with strong demand in oncology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and family medicine. Utilisation improved to 68 per cent, up from 65 per cent in Q1’25.

Oncology remained a core growth driver, with revenue rising 36.7 per cent in Q2’25 and 38.1 per cent in H1’25. This was made possible by oncology network expansion and improved conversion in surgical and advanced therapies. Other specialties also recorded good gains in H1’25, including urology (+18 per cent), emergency medicine (+17 per cent) and cardiology (+16 per cent).

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “The second quarter delivered exceptionally strong results, with 19 per cent revenue growth driven by a 12 per cent increase in patient footfall and improved yield. EBITDA rose by 59 per cent, accompanied by a margin uplift to 22 per cent. This robust performance significantly strengthened the first-half outcome, underscoring Burjeel Holdings’ resilience and long-term sustainable growth.

“These results reflect tangible progress in key operational areas such as physician manpower optimisation, formulary management, and cost control, while our strategic focus on super-specialty care is beginning to yield measurable benefits, enhancing both revenue and profitability. We continue to invest in high-value services and next-generation care facilities to support long-term momentum.

“We also advanced key strategic priorities, reinforcing leadership in complex care across oncology, transplants, fertility, mental health, and diagnostics. Our oncology platform is now the UAE’s largest private network, featuring new cancer clinics and cell and gene therapy capabilities.”

EBITDA rose 59.4 per cent to AED 306 million (US$83.3 million) in Q2’25, fueled by strong revenue growth, enhanced physician productivity, and better performance across recently ramped-up assets. This includes AED 72 million (US$19.6 million) in gains from lease liability derecognition following the Dubai Medeor Hospital acquisition. The EBITDA margin expanded 5.6 points to 21.8 per cent.

In H1’25, EBITDA increased 14.2 per cent to AED 487 million (US$132.6 million).

“Burjeel Holdings is uniquely positioned to capture significant opportunities across the region, supported by rising demand for complex care and a growing population. Our focus remains on converting recent investments into sustained expansion and margin improvement, while maintaining disciplined financial management to support long-term shareholder value,” Sunil added.

“Net profit growth of 129 per cent in the reporting quarter reinforces this trajectory and strengthens the foundation for consistent shareholder returns.”