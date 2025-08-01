Deyaar’s H1 net profit before tax jumps 31.6% to $72.6mn

Deyaar Development took another step in its financial turnaround, posting a 31.6 per cent increase in net profit before tax to AED 266.6 million (US$72.6 million) in its financial results announced for the first half of 2025.

Increasing confidence of investors and the strong demand in Dubai’s real estate market, in addition to the company’s high efficiency in project execution led the company to significantly outpace market expectations, with total revenue climbing 39.2 per cent year-on-year to AED 925.4 million (US$252 million) in H1 2025, compared to AED 664.4 million (US$180.9 million) in the same period last year.

Deyaar posts strong H1 2025 growth

Earnings per share jumped 33.1 per cent to 5.74 fils (compared to 4.31 fils in H1 2024) and revenue from other businesses also increased by 6.3 per cent, reaching AED 170 million (US$46.3 million), up from AED 159.1 million (US$43.3 million).

Net profit before tax for the second quarter was at AED 146.8 million (US$40 million), a significant growth from AED 125.1 million (US$34 million) from a year ago.

Total assets increased by 7.5 per cent, reaching AED 7,342.8 million (US$1.99 billion) as of 30 June 2025 – a jump from AED 6,832.9 million (US$1.86 billion) on 30 June 2024.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, commented: “We have achieved strong results during the first half of the year and successfully launched remarkable projects. Additionally, we have capitalised on emerging opportunities across the UAE. We have successfully expanded Deyaar’s strategic investments in high-potential locations, yielding significant returns and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.

“By leveraging our focused vision and effective execution strategy, we aim to continue our journey of growth by being focused on creating added value for all stakeholders, founded on gaining the trust of investors. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the second half of the year, confident that our proactive strategies and robust project pipeline will further reinforce our financial stability.”

Deyaar recently announced project launches across the UAE, including the AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain in February, which is the company’s first residential venture in the northern emirate, as well as the Downtown Residences in Dubai.

The company anticipates the handover of five major projects in the second half of 2025. With approximately 2000 units, these developments are expected to significantly enhance liquidity and contribute positively to the overall financial stability.