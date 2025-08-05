Dubai Residential REIT posts AED 622mn profit as occupancy hits 98%

Dubai Residential REIT, the Shariah-compliant real estate investment trust managed by DHAM REIT Management, has announced a net profit of AED 622 million for the first half of 2025, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

The REIT posted revenue of AED 958 million, up 10 per cent year-on-year, supported by robust leasing activity and rental rate increases across its residential portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11 per cent to AED 718 million, maintaining a healthy margin of 75 per cent.

Dubai Residential REIT posts strong H1 growth

Portfolio occupancy reached 98 per cent, an improvement of two percentage points from H1 2024. The REIT’s premium residential properties averaged 98 per cent occupancy, community living assets 97 per cent, and the affordable segment posted 99 per cent occupancy. Corporate housing assets achieved full occupancy.

The gross asset value stood at AED 23 billion as of 30 June 2025, up 7 per cent from December 2024, while the REIT maintained a conservative net loan-to-value ratio of 3 per cent and liquidity of AED 2.9 billion.

Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half results mark a key milestone in our journey as a newly listed entity and reaffirm the strength of our long-term strategic vision, institutional governance, and value-driven approach. I am pleased to share that the Board has approved an interim cash dividend of AED 550 million for H1 2025 to be distributed in September 2025, reflecting our confidence in the REIT’s financial resilience and long-term value proposition.”

“As one of Dubai’s largest residential landlords, the REIT provides unitholders with access to a resilient, professionally managed platform that reflects the city’s ongoing transformation and global appeal. Backed by a robust financial foundation and supportive macroeconomic fundamentals, the Board remains focused on ensuring disciplined stewardship, delivering stable income, and driving sustained long-term value for our unitholders — while contributing to Dubai’s broader urban and economic development agenda,” he added.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said: “Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half performance reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our operations — from asset management and leasing to tenant retention and service delivery. Achieving 98 per cent portfolio occupancy and a 75 per cent adjusted EBITDA margin demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and prudent cost control.”

“Our success is driven by a deep understanding of tenant needs, rigorous property management, and an active focus on maintaining high-quality, well-located communities. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on optimising rental performance, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving consistent cash flow across all residential segments,” he explained.

The REIT follows a semi-annual dividend distribution policy, with payments scheduled in April and September. The Board approved an interim cash dividend of AED 550 million for H1 2025, to be distributed in September.

Looking ahead, the outlook for Dubai’s residential real estate market remains positive, supported by sustained population growth, rising per capita income, and ongoing government reforms attracting skilled professionals and affluent residents.

Dubai Residential REIT’s portfolio includes approximately 15,200 residential units spread across 28 communities, offering investors exposure to a diversified and income-generating asset base in Dubai’s rapidly growing residential market.