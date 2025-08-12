Empower reports 7.1% growth fueled by rising Dubai real estate occupancy levels in H1 2025

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC ( Empower ) has reported a 7.1 per cent increase in the volume of consumption of its district cooling services during the first half of 2025 due to high real estate occupancy rates.

This growth is driven by the high occupancy rates in existing real estate projects, as well as the addition of new projects to the company’s portfolio. These developments have contributed to diversifying Empower’s customer base, which spans residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, retail, entertainment, and other sectors, all of which are increasingly adopting energy-efficient cooling solutions and prioritising sustainability in their operations to reduce carbon emissions.

The sustained increase in district cooling consumption reflects the growing demand for environmentally friendly district cooling services. In the first half of the year, the company signed 86 new contracts to supply more than 99,000 RT to various projects and buildings across Dubai, raising its total contracted capacity to 1.86 million RT. Empower’s connected capacity also grew to over 1.6 million refrigeration tons with the addition of approximately 38,000 RT, while the number of buildings served reached 1,684.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Empower is committed to delivering district cooling services of the highest quality and reliability, leveraging advanced technologies and innovations. This commitment supports Dubai’s ongoing population growth, urbanisation, and economic development, while aligning with the vision of the wise leadership to build a green future and achieve sustainable development and net zero goals.”

He added: “We take pride in the trust our customers across sectors have placed in us as a reliable partner in their journey to reduce carbon footprint and embrace sustainable best practices. The steady increase in consumption and the expansion of our customer base are a testament to the high efficiency of Empower’s district cooling services. They also serve as a strong motivation for us to uphold the quality of our services and to further grow our business and partnerships for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Bin Shafar emphasised that the readiness of Empower’s state-of-the-art district cooling systems, their high operational efficiency, and their use of the latest technologies, combined with their large capacity, were key factors in meeting the growing demand for environmentally friendly cooling services during the first half of this year. He added that this exceptional operational performance enabled Empower to meet the needs of diverse sectors, demonstrating the flexibility and efficiency of the company’s infrastructure.

This performance was further strengthened by the implementation of an extensive maintenance and preparation campaign ahead of the summer season, covering the company’s 88 district cooling plants and distribution networks. The activity ensured the readiness of all units and facilities, keeping pace with the anticipated seasonal increase in demand, particularly in light of the high summer temperatures. As a result, Empower was able to provide a comfortable indoor environment for Dubai’s residents and its customers across the sectors.

Empower also highlighted the substantial rise in its customers’ district cooling consumption (RTh) over the past five years, from 2020 to 2024, with a growth of approximately 69 per cent. This consistent increase in district cooling consumption in Dubai remains one of the key drivers of the company’s ongoing expansion, as well as its sustained revenue growth and profitability.