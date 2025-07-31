Estithmar Holding net profit doubles to $128mn in H1 2025

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has announced financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2025, reporting a net profit of QAR 465 million, representing a 97 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The Qatar-based investment company posted revenue of QAR 3.073 billion, marking an 87 per cent year-on-year increase. Gross profit reached QAR 1.054 billion, up 134 per cent from the previous year, whilst EBITDA rose 97 per cent to QAR 732 million.

Earnings per share doubled to QAR 0.130, reflecting the company’s performance across its four business sectors operating in seven countries beyond Qatar.

The company attributed the increase in financial performance to revenue growth through international expansions across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Maldives, Jordan, and Kazakhstan.

Juan Leon, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, said: “Our exceptional first‑half performance demonstrates the strength of our strategy. By focusing on value creation, sector leadership and disciplined capital allocation, we have delivered greater operational efficiency, robust revenue growth and margin expansion.”

“Sustained and balanced growth across our four clusters remains central to our investment strategy. We continue to drive innovation and adopt advanced operational technologies. With a distinctive blend of capabilities and expertise, Estithmar Holding is well‑placed to deliver exceptional stakeholder value and extend our footprint globally,” Leon added.

The healthcare division has established operations in Algeria through the development of the Algerian Qatari German Hospital. In Iraq, the company operates and manages Al-Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba Hospital and Al-Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital in Karbala and Di-Qar governorates. The division also manages Misrata Heart and Vascular Center in Libya.

The real estate development and tourism division is progressing with projects including Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences in Iraq and the Rosewood Resort in the Maldives.

The services division has expanded operations across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Maldives, Libya, Jordan, and Kazakhstan, maintaining revenue growth through operational diversification.

Contracting activities have expanded in Saudi Arabia with projects including Red Sea Airport, five hotels in Shura Island, and Sindalah Yacht Club. The division also operates projects in the Maldives and Iraq.

Estithmar Holding’s share price increased 77 per cent during the first half of 2025. The company stated this performance reflects management and operational policies focused on enhancing investor value, supported by profit growth and expansion activities.