Key verticals deliver as Alpha Dhabi’s Q1 revenue surge 23% to $4.74bn

Alpha Dhabi Holding has reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in group revenue to AED17.4 billion (US$4.74 billion) and a 33 per cent increase in adjusted EBITDA to AED4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) in its first quarter result for 2025.

The fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, which has more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality, recorded a net profit of AED2.1 billion (US$570 million), which was down from Q1 2024, reflecting changes in fair market value of some of the group’s public listed investments.

The group’s total assets crossed US$50 billion, reaching AED185.2 billion (US$50.4 billion).

All key verticals delivered strong numbers for Alpha Dhabi. The company’s portfolios in real estate (AED6.4 billion), industrial (AED6.2 billion), construction (AED2.7 billion), and services and others (AED2.1 billion), contributed significantly to total revenue.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, commented: “Alpha Dhabi began 2025 on a strong footing, building on a year of transformation and guided by a clear strategy for future growth. Collectively, we have advanced the business both horizontally and vertically, strategically capturing opportunities with the potential to deliver deep, meaningful growth.

“Our performance for the quarter reflects the pace of this growth, with our success being underpinned by the evolution of a portfolio which spans diverse geographies and future-focused sectors.”

Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, added: “Our Q1 2025 results demonstrate the power of Alpha Dhabi’s investment strategy. By focusing on opportunities created by growing economies and populations, technological disruption and sustainable business models, we have built a balanced portfolio of exceptional assets.”

During the first quarter of 2025, Alpha Dhabi became a majority shareholder of National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH), and the value of its joint venture portfolio with Mubadala crossed AED3.7 billion (US$1 billion) milestone. The partnership aims to deploy up to AED9.2 billion (US$2.5 billion) by 2028.