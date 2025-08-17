Omani ports record double-digit growth in ship traffic and container handling

Container and cargo handling in the ports in the Sultanate of Oman grew 11.7 per cent during the first half of 2025. Ship traffic also increased significantly, up 11.1 per cent during the six months.

Revealing the statistics, Muhanna bin Musa bin Baqer, Director General of Ports at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said the country’s efforts to improve the port infrastructure also played a key role in this process.

Container handling at the ports of Salalah, Sohar and Duqm reached 2,427,195 TEUs compared to 2,173,508 TEUs in the first half of 2024, “reflecting the efficiency of logistics operations and the ports’ ability to handle the growing demand”, Musa bin Baqer said.

The total number of ships received by Omani ports and marine docks outside the ports reached 6,586 ships during H1 2025, compared to 5,930 ships during the same period last year. Several major ports contributed to this growth uptick, including Sultan Qaboos Port, Shinas, and Salalah.

The Director-General of Ports indicated that the total volume of goods handled through Omani ports during the first half of 2025 amounted to 70,114,527 tons, compared to 66,620,847 tonnes last year, an increase of 5.2 per cent.

Musa bin Baqer stated that the number of vehicles received by the ports reached 50,248, while the total number of livestock imported through the ports reached 2,694,293 heads, reflecting the diversity of economic activities served by the ports with high efficiency.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded the consultancy services project for the design and supervision of the development of Khor Jarama, which will contribute to enhancing the site’s readiness and optimal maritime utilisation. Consultancy services tender for the rehabilitation of Shannah and Masirah ports has also been awarded.