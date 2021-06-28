Dubai’s Emaar Properties plans benchmark sukuk amid sales rebound

Dubai-listed developer Emaar Properties is planning to issue a new benchmark sukuk, according to a statement from the company on Dubai Financial Market.

The company said it has appointed Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers to arrange global investor calls.

The statement also said the US dollar-denominated 10-year tenor under Emaar Properties’ $2m Trust Certificate Issuance Programme “may follow subject to market conditions”.

On Sunday S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Emaar Properties from negative to stable following a pick-up in Dubai’s residential real estate market prices, in some areas for the first time since 2015.

Earlier this month, Emaar Properties revealed the company’s five-month sales surged by 250 percent year-on-year. Total property sales stood at AED10.5 billion ($2.9bn) compared with AED3bn ($816.9m) a year ago.

The rating agency said it could lower the rating on Emaar Properties in the next 12 months if the company’s credit metrics weaken, including FFO to debt declining below 30 percent without near term prospects of recovery.

In March, Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls announced that their boards of directors had voted to recommend an all share merger to their respective shareholders.

According to a statement by the two companies, the merger will boost Emaar Properties’ financial and operational performance through full consolidation of Emaar Malls’ earnings and cash flow generation, and further reduce volatility through an increase in the proportion of earnings from recurring businesses.