Liquid assets: DMCC and AQUA-INDEX to launch world’s first freshwater-backed digital asset token from Dubai

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AQUA-INDEX, a global innovator in water commodities trading, to support the launch of the world’s first freshwater-backed digital asset token.

The pioneering initiative aims to transform how water is valued, traded, and distributed globally.

The token will be backed by verified, drinking-quality water stored in certified reservoirs worldwide.

DMCC adds water as tradeable commodity in Dubai

Once launched, it will allow institutional investors, hedgers, traders, and even retail users to trade, hold, and take delivery of freshwater as a recognised commodity in Dubai.

By bringing together blockchain-based financial innovation and water resource management, the collaboration between DMCC and AQUA-INDEX introduces an entirely new asset class—water.

The token offers a practical mechanism for unlocking liquidity, transparency, and accessibility in global water supply chains.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said: “Nearly half the global population experiences water scarcity for at least part of the year, yet water remains the only critical resource without a mature, regulated market.

“We are proud to partner with AQUA-INDEX to drive a transparent, neutral, and legally coherent structure and marketplace for water to secure the future of a resource that has long been undervalued.

“This is the next clear milestone in the formation of DMCC Water Centre, where we will not only bring the conversation of water to the forefront, but also attract the sector’s leading companies to create a global centre in Dubai for water innovation, security, sustainable best practice, knowledge and education, while ensuring that the world’s most transported commodity has the ability to reach water distressed areas.”

Yaacov Shirazi, Chairman and Founder of AQUA INDEX, said: “Pricing water by the value of its usage, standardisation of water by its mineral content and quality, and turning water to a new asset class for a financial trading, is a gamechanger in the world economy.

“It will establish new levels of water management which prevents scarcity, contamination, and lack of access.”

Under the MoU, AQUA-INDEX will leverage DMCC’s extensive global network, cutting-edge infrastructure, and thriving commodities marketplace to facilitate effective trading and investment in freshwater assets.

While DMCC will not directly manage the token, the collaboration will foster knowledge-sharing around water pricing and usage, and open up new hedging opportunities for member companies in Dubai.

This announcement is part of DMCC’s wider strategy to establish the DMCC Water Centre—a first-of-its-kind global ecosystem dedicated to water trading, technology, and logistics.

The centre will unite WaterTech firms, commodity traders, logistics providers, and policy leaders on one platform, all working to ensure water security and innovation on a global scale.