by Joy Chakravarty

More of this topic

Posted inCommoditiesBanking & FinanceLatest NewsUAE

UAE gold reserve surges 25.9% in first five months of 2025 to $7.88bn

CBUAE stats say demand deposits grew to $320bn, savings deposits to $97.91bn, while time deposits exceeded AED1tn for first time

by Joy Chakravarty
CBUAE gold reserves
CBUAE’s gold holdings increased by 0.49% in May, reaching AED28.791 billion at the end of April, according to the Central Bank’s latest bulletin. Image: Shutterstock

UAE’s gold reserves increased by nearly 25.9 per cent during the first five months of the year.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said the value of gold held by the country increased to AED 28.933 billion (US$7.88 billion) at the end of May, up from AED 22.981 billion (US$6.26 billion) at the end of December 2024.

According to the Central Bank’s statistical bulletin issued on Thursday, the CBUAE’s gold holdings rose by 0.49 per cent month-on-month in May.

Demand deposits also grew, exceeding AED 1.166 trillion (US$320 billion) by the end of May, compared to AED 1.109 trillion (US$300 billion) at the end of December 2024. Of this total deposit, AED 892.577 billion (US$243.04 billion) were in local currency and AED 274.329 billion (US$74.7 billion) in foreign currencies.

Savings deposits rose to AED 359.57 billion (US$97.91 billion) at the end of May, up from AED 317.48 billion (US$86.45 billion) at the end of last year. This included AED 305.508 billion (US$83.19 billion) in local currency and AED 54.062 billion (US$14.72 billion) in foreign currencies.

Time deposits exceeded AED 1 trillion to AED 1.013 trillion (US$275.9 billion) for the first time by the end of May, including AED 614.854 billion (US$167.42 billion) in local currency and the rest in foreign currencies.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Joy Chakravarty

Joy Chakravarty is a freelance contributor from India, specialising in sports, business, and technology. He enjoys the thrill of covering breaking news, as much as the painstaking effort that goes into...