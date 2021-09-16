Have investors priced in the pandemic?

The back-to-school season looks like a good time to recap what’s happened so far on financial markets this year, and of course, analyse the current state of their drivers and what should lie ahead.

The least we can say is that returns under the pandemic are so far spectacular. The year 2020 had already proved all doom and gloom predictions wrong: Almost all asset classes had healthy gains, including global stocks, which rallied more than 15 percent. The good news is that bearish pundits turned silent, but many investors asked themselves: Is the post pandemic recovery already priced in?

Markets have an answer: No. Over the first eight months of 2021, stocks in developed markets are up 18 percent, listed real estate even more, and the only negative returns are to be found in the most defensive asset classes, such as gold and high-quality bonds, down between -2 and -5 percent – which is only a fraction of their 2020 gains.

Our investment decisions rely on the analysis of three key drivers: The backdrop, which is what happens; valuations, which is what is priced-in; behavioral factors, what investors are doing. The backdrop was unambiguous: An extraordinary economic rebound, with two catalysts. It was first enabled by massive vaccination campaigns, allowing businesses to reopen.

Second, the rebound is turbocharged by “magic money”: Central banks create astonishing amounts of almost free liquidity, and governments spend massively to support the activity. Valuations in 2021 are less supportive: Interest rates are too low given this buoyant backdrop, capping bonds’ upside potential. Equity multiples are elevated, but earnings growth is parabolic and there is anyway little alternative to get returns.

Finally, behavioral factors have dramatically changed, from expectations of apocalypse to unanimous optimism.

Now that our kids are back to school, let’s reopen our textbooks and assess the current situation, starting with the backdrop. First, we are not done with the virus, with a relentless delta variant. Consequence, the global economy is clearly losing momentum, as illustrated by August PMI numbers. These survey-based leading indicators are simple to read: Above 50, it’s expansion, and below, contraction.

In developed regions, they are still at high levels, above 55, but are trending lower compared to July. It’s a pretty sharp deceleration: Services are softer, hit by the virus resurgence, and manufacturing activities suffer from persistent bottlenecks in the supply chain.

China is in a worse situation – with the Caixin composite PMI falling to 47.2 from 53.1 in July, the economy is contracting. The second pillar of the supportive backdrop is of course “magic money”. There is no doubt that the current state of the economy doesn’t justify the extraordinary arsenal in place.

The US Fed has been clear, tapering, the reduction of asset purchases, is on the table for 2021. Are markets worried? Not that much.

The current softness in the economy is seen as a perfect reason for the Fed to be very gradual, especially as recent US job creations were extremely disappointing.

Looking forward, the major risk is more virus, more variants, leading to a “flash recession”. This would shock risk assets, but it could also trigger more response, or at least delay their withdrawal, and ultimately markets could look through it. The other scenario is that the current softness is temporary, control over the virus as well as bottlenecks should gradually improve.

This is consensual, and this is also our scenario, even if the timing is uncertain.

From backdrop to investment decision, we have a valuation issue in developed markets. Interest rates and credit spreads are very low, and equity multiples are very high. Emerging markets are much more accessible. No doubt, they are our preferred segment in fixed income. Stocks are less simple. They underperform, primarily because emerging regions are less exposed to both vaccines and “magic money”.

From a top-down point of view, they should benefit from a cyclical uplift, especially if China deploys some form of stimulus to counter the current slowdown. Alas, the bottom-up analysis is less conclusive. China’s “common prosperity” doctrine has led to a regulatory crackdown on many of their most profitable companies, which happen to be large components of their equity markets. From online payments to education or gaming, the pressure is high and new measures appear every day.

Our current positioning remains pro-risk; we underweight fixed income, except in emerging markets, and we overweight stocks. For the latter, emerging markets remain our first conviction for the long run, and a heavy weight in our strategic asset allocation.

Their growth has legs way beyond the post pandemic rebound. Our tactical positioning there is, however, only modestly overweight, due to our questions on China. Fortunately, we fully benefit from the formidable performance of UAE markets this year. They combine a sharp earnings recovery with an accessible valuation, not to mention fantastic regulatory reforms.

Stay safe, and invest wisely, for the long run.

Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, Wealth Management for Emirates NBD