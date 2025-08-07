Thndr joins ADX as first remote retail trading member, unlocking UAE market access for millions of investors

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has officially onboarded Thndr, one of the MENA region’s fastest-growing digital investment platforms, as its first remote retail trading member.

It represents a major step in expanding retail investor access and digitally transforming capital markets in the UAE.

This milestone makes Thndr the first platform of its kind in the GCC to gain direct access to ADX, the UAE’s largest exchange, with a market cap of AED3.1tn ($844bn) and among the top 20 exchanges globally.

Thndr onboarded to ADX

More than 4m Thndr users will soon be able to invest directly in ADX-listed stocks and ETFs via its mobile app, unlocking real-time access to one of the GCC’s best-performing markets.

In 2024, Thndr processed $13bn in trading volume across 12m trades

The app currently supports access to markets in the UAE, Egypt, and the US, offering a wide range of assets including stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products

The onboarding supports remote trading, meaning users and brokers do not need a physical presence in the UAE to buy or sell ADX-listed securities

This aligns with international practices and supports ADX’s efforts to broaden market participation, improve liquidity, and attract foreign investment.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, said: “ADX onboarding Thndr is a transformative step in creating tangible trading bridges across the region’s capital market. As the first exchange in the GCC to welcome Thndr, we are demonstrating our commitment to financial inclusion and our leadership in unlocking new investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s robust capital market.

“We are setting a benchmark for digital innovation and cross-border collaboration in financial services as we continue to be a key driver in Abu Dhabi’s transition to a knowledge- and investment-led economy.”

This collaboration enhances ADX’s Tabadul platform—the region’s first digital exchange centre based on mutual market access—and reflects the exchange’s broader commitment to cross-border collaboration and fintech innovation.

Founded in Egypt in 2020 and backed by Hub71, Thndr is regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and has been at the forefront of democratising investment across the region.

Ahmad Hammouda, Co-founder and CEO of Thndr, said: “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with the CEO of ADX, driven by a shared belief that retail investors deserve access to a grade-A investment service, whether through a seamless app experience or powerful content that makes investing simple and clear.

“This partnership gives our users the chance to invest in one of the region’s strongest-performing markets over the past five, 10, and 15 years, while also opening doors to exposure within MENA through Tabadul as well as beyond MENA”.

Seif Amr, Co-founder and Board Member, said: “This launch is a major milestone for Thndr and a testament to an incredible partnership. The entire Thndr team worked as a united front with ADX, FSRA, Hub71, ENBD, and E& to clear major hurdles and ultimately make it simple for local and foreign individuals to participate in the UAE’s impressive growth story.

“This collaboration truly showcases why the UAE, with ADGM at the forefront, is a beacon of progress for the region”.

With a market capitalisation of AED3.1tn ($844bn), the ADX has consistently outperformed global benchmarks, beating the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past decade and many major global indices over the last 20 years.