Pro Global Events welcomes Jody White to Client Strategy team

Brand View: Jody's background includes leading projects with major clients such as Cisco, Gigamon, Tesla, and Intuitive Surgical

Pro Global Events, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, announced that Jody White has joined as a Silicon Valley-based Account Strategy Manager.

Jody’s background includes leading projects with major clients such as Cisco, Gigamon, Tesla, and Intuitive Surgical. In addition, she has also partnered with brand marketing agencies to launch ideas, brands and experiences.

Dick Wheeler, president of Pro Global Events, commented, “Jody has a strong background in creative event planning and flawless execution of major corporate events. Her strong collaboration skills will enable her to successfully lead teams to translate her clients’ visions to reality. We look forward to having her join our expanding team.”

About Pro Global Events

Pro Global Events is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company has over 30 years of experience from its roots at Pro Exhibits and blends a creative team with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see ProGlobalEvents.com and ProExhibits.com.

Brand View allows our business partners to share content with Arabian Business readers.

The content is supplied by Arabian Business Brand View Partners.