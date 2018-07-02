Dubai-based Nearbuy Group acquires UK experiential marketing firm

Nearbuy Group wants to expand into the UK and Europe

Dubai-based advertising technology firm Nearbuy Group has bought a majority stake in and experiential marketing firm, the company has announced.

UK based NexusEngage helps create concepts and interactive experiences out of empty retail space and counts Microsoft, LG Electronics and Charlotte Tillbury among clients that it has delivered solutions for.

The acquisition will help Nearbuy Group build its European footprint and enlarge the company’s value proposition, according to CEO Nicolas Standaert.

“By acquiring NexusEngage, we aim to spread our know-how and joint expertise to the UK market and beyond, add value for our clients and position ourselves as a ‘one stop shop’ offering the retail industry a full package of phygital and retailtainment integrated solutions,” said Standaert.

Founded in 2013 and now counting 45 employees, Nearbuy Group owns the largest digital out of home advertising network in the UAE and operates across Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia, and provides its technologies to boost shopper engagement through visual wayfinding, mobile map, holographic displays, robotic AI and interactive applications.

Combining their strength will allow both brands to count clients in brands, and shopping centres owners including the Mall of Switzerland, Westfield and Hammerson in the UK, The Dubai Mall, and others in Europe and Malaysia.

“This is a great moment for NexusEngage, having grown the business to the point that we are now, working with some of the biggest brands, shopping centre management groups and retailers is something that I am incredibly proud of,” said Simon Ellson, managing director, NexusEngage.

“Being able to combine NEARBUY’s vision with our expertise in consumer engagement makes the future for both businesses rich with possibilities.”