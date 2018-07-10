UAE's du offers deal on FIFA World Cup package ahead of final four games

The first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup will take place tonight (Tuesday, 10pm), with France playing Belgium. The match will be followed by England versus Croatia on Wednesday (also 10pm).

The FIFA World Cup package on BeIN Sports can now be purchased for AED 276

As the FIFA World Cup prepares to enter its final four matches in Russia, du has announced 50 percent off its standalone package, the company announced on Tuesday.

The FIFA World Cup package can now be acquired for AED276, compared to the AED551 that the package previously cost. All four final matches will broadcast live through four exclusive BeIN sports channels.

“We are delighted to offer this incredible discount to our valued customers and add life to life by screening the final four football matches live across our dedicated beIN sports channels,” said Ibrahim Almayahi, senior director consumer marketing communications – consumer business.

“We want all football enthusiasts to enjoy the World Cup without missing any of the action.”

The losers of those matches then play in the third place match in St. Petersburg on Saturday at 6pm. The final will kick-off at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday at 7pm (all UAE times).