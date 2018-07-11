Arabian Radio Network unveils new HQ in Dubai

New Dubai Media City home features more than 40 multiplatform radio, production and visual studios

The Arabian Radio Network, the largest radio operator in the Middle East, has unveiled its new headquarters in Dubai Media City.

The facility includes more than 40 multiplatform radio, production and visual studios, with over 50 cameras capturing the on-air content via social media platforms and the station's websites.

ARN said the new HQ unifies the network into one single media hub so the content creators, marketing, sales, finance, broadcast technology and management functions all operate from one home.

Mahmoud al Rasheed, general manager of ARN said: "Millions of listeners from over 200 nationalities rely on ARN for their entertainment and news. We are an integral part of the quality of life of UAE citizens and residents as we broadcast in multiple languages in this cosmopolitan country. This new facility brings together the worlds best equipment, offering our broadcasters a multi-platform environment to produce content for our websites and for social media, simultaneously."

The new ARN media hub also unites the Arabic, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Farsi and Tagalog language radio newsrooms through a dedicated multilingual news hub.

As the largest radio network in the Middle East, ARN broadcasts 18 radio stations including 9 FM brands to over 200 nationalities a day, representing the diverse range of communities that live in the country including Al Khaleejiya 100.9, Al Arabiya 99, Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4, Dubai 92, Dubai Eye 103.8, City 1016, Hit 96.7, Radio Shoma 93.4 and Tag 91.1.

Independent polling company Nielsen has revealed that ARN reaches over 4.56 million listeners a week, representing 54 percent of the entire UAE population over the age of 10.