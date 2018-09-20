Rita Ora performs live at Esquire Middle East 100 party in Dubai

British singer and actress Rita Ora performed live at the Esquire Middle East 100 party on Wednesday September 19 at the iconic Dubai Opera.

British singer and actress Rita Ora performed live at the Esquire Middle East 100 party on Wednesday September 19 at the iconic Dubai Opera.

The superstar stunned the audience with four live songs as the crowd celebrated the magazine’s 100th issue at renowned restaurant and rooftop terrace Sean Connolly, with the celebrity chef flying into the city to cater the private event.

Ora chose favourite hits Your Song, Lonely Together and Anywhere, ending the show with a cover of Whitney Houston’s legendary track I Have Nothing. She shared the performance with her 13.8 million fans on Instagram, thanking Esquire Middle East for ‘a blast’.

The star rose to fame in 2012 when she sang alongside DJ Fresh’s single Hot Right Now, which made it to number one on the UK charts. She released her debut album Ora in the same year.

The Esquire 100 issue features a list of 100 men and women who have helped the brand become the ‘quintessential voice’ of the modern man.

It includes Arab American actor Rami Malek, best known for his lead role in hit TV series Mr Robot, as well as world record breaker Raha Moharrak, who became the first Saudi woman to reach the peak of Mount Kilamanjaro.

Other names on the list are celebrity chef Reif Othman, Emirati artist DJ Bliss (Marwan Al Awadhi) and the UAE’s first female director/producer Nayla Al Khaja.

