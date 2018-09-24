Former DIFF exec launches Dubai-based film consultancy

NearEast Entertainment is a strategic marketing services and consultancy for the film and entertainment industry targeting the TV, music, film, arts and live events sectors

Shivani Pandya Malhotra, the former managing director of the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) and Mohammed Saeed Harib, chairman of Lammtara Art Productions have launched a new film consultancy to support local studios with regional releases and help secure financing for Arab films.

Based in Dubai, NearEast Entertainment is a new venture that will offer services targeting the film industry in the MENA region.

The company aims to help filmmakers in the Arab world secure financing, build connections with film professionals from across the industry and assist with publicity to ensure films are seen by audiences worldwide.

NearEast Entertainment also aims to bring a diverse range of international films to the region, supporting studios with their MENA theatrical release through publicity support, regional insight and reaching new audiences in the Arab world.



Mohammed Saeed Harib

“NearEast Entertainment is born out of a passion to celebrate film and culture and with a vision to support the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry in the GCC,” Shivani Pandya Malhotra explained.

“There is currently a gap in the market both in the UAE and the wider Arab world which Near East Entertainment can fulfil with excellent personal and professional connections within Hollywood, the Indian and the Arab film industries.”

Mohammed Saeed Harib, best known for the hugely popular animated TV series FREEJ, added: “The industry is growing at an incredible pace, with an enormous wealth of talent who are embracing new opportunities to bring their projects into the world. Local audiences are hungry for compelling content, events and initiatives from home and abroad and we are keen to bring our expertise to global entertainment brands, filmmakers and industry professionals to deliver stand-out content and cutting-edge events to the region.”

The company also includes former associates and media specialists, including Jane Williams, Mahsa Motamedi, Zeina Sfeir, Ben Amy and Antoine Khalife who together bring over 20 years of local, regional and international experience.