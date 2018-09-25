ITP Media Group to launch Middle East Beauty in November

ITP Media Group will launch Middle East Beauty, a monthly magazine and website for owners and operators of salons, barbers, spas and aesthetic medical service providers, in November this year.

The magazine and its website will feature exclusive interviews with the region’s leading beauty players as well as product releases, events, innovations, legislation and industry trends.

Middle East Beauty, with its distinct editorial remit, will connect industry figures, artists, stylists, beauty business owners, spa managers, regional distributors and product manufacturers.

Alex Reeve, managing director, ITP Business, ITP Customer said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of Middle East Beauty. Changing social dynamics and growing audience of both men and women with high disposable incomes have transformed the Middle East into the fastest growing beauty market in the world. Led by an experienced and creative team, our new launch will provide its readers with an in-depth analysis of this booming industry. ”

According to Euromonitor International, the retail value of the Middle East and Africa’s beauty and personal care market was worth $32.7 billion in 2017.

This figure is estimated to grow to $35.9 billion in 2018 and reach an impressive $47.5 billion by 2021.

The UAE, home to billion dollar beauty brand Huda Beauty, saw an average spend of $241 on beauty and personal care in 2017, placing the country 9th in the world in terms of per capita spend.

