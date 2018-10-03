GQ Middle East launches first issue

GQ Middle East makes its debut appearance from tomorrow, October 4, marking the 21st global edition of the brand.

The October issue launches together with its bilingual online platform gqmiddleeast.com, and will offer a fresh and dynamic take on fashion, style and features that GQ is famed for in a new region.

GQ Middle East will be published by Condé Nast International, under licence agreement with ITP Media Group.

The dual-cover launch edition features Emmy-Award winning Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek, who plays the iconic Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and is recognised for his role on Mr. Robot.

The cover story was shot by former creative director of American GQ Jim Moore and world-renowned photographer Peggy Sirota, and is accompanied by a full inside feature.

Abu Dhabi-born, Adam Baidawi will oversee the editorial direction of GQ Middle East as the youngest Editor-in-Chief of the brand.

“Our vision for this GQ is to bring the world to the Middle East and the Middle East to the world. We’re exploring this region with fresh eyes to both inspire and reflect our reader: the modern, accomplished man," Baidawi said.

Original content

The launch issue is full of original editorial content, including a previously unseen photo essay from 1960s Afghanistan, a fashion shoot with Saudi film producer Mohammed Al Turki, essays from across the Arab world, a guest fashion column from Tan France, and an expansive interview with award-winning Lebanese director Nadine Labaki.

"The multimedia content created for GQ Middle East reflects the region itself: smart, stylish, challenging, familiar and always, always evolving,” Baidawi added.

The launch will be accompanied by a 12-week series of experiential events covering the key pillars of the brand – style, watches, sports, culture and fine dining.

As part of the celebrations, GQ Middle East will host a launch event on October 17, as well as an exclusive dinner at a secret location on a private island off the coast of Dubai.

“Condé Nast International is thrilled about the launch of a new GQ. As one of our leading brands, GQ helps define the role of a modern man in a fast-changing world," said Karina Dobrotvorskaya, executive director editorial development at Condé Nast International.

"The Middle East is an incredibly dynamic and vibrant region, full of passion, curiosity and an appetite for fashion and luxury, but also full of different lifestyle standards. GQ Middle East will combine international fashion and publishing expertise with the local tastes and aspirations.”

GQ Middle East will be available to purchase on newsstands on October 4 in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon.