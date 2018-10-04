Dubai Studio City chases big business from China

Dubai Studio City hosts a top-level delegation from the Chinese film industry as it overtakes Hollywood in terms of volume for the first time in Q1

Dubai Studio City (DSC), the regional platform for companies in the broadcasting, filmmaking, media production and entertainment industry, has issued an invitation to Chinese movie makers.

It hosted a top-level delegation from the Chinese film industry in a special visit aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and highlighting the facilities on offer in Dubai.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation comprising influential producers, writers, directors and investors received a briefing about the work carried out by the Dubai Film and TV Commission and the services provided at DSC.

The Chinese delegation is in the UAE for the first-ever Chinese Film Week in Dubai, a comprehensive programme being hosted as part of Hala China, the year-long initiative led by Meraas and Dubai Holding towards facilitating enhanced economic development between Dubai and China.

The visit comes as the Chinese film market overtook the US in terms of volume for the first time in the first quarter of 2018. Since the start of 2014, Chinese investors have also spent over $5 billion on equity investments in the US film industry alone, and millions more on movie production.

Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director, Dubai Studio City, said: "China’s film industry is widely considered to be a global powerhouse, a sector that has fully embraced state-of-the-art tech standards and innovation. This growth mindset resonates with our vision at Dubai Studio City and our endeavours to offer cutting-edge facilities, a futuristic outlook and unbeatable expertise.

"It was an honour to welcome the delegation to Dubai Studio City, a meeting that further contributes to the bilateral exchange and cooperation being fostered between Dubai and China through Hala China. We invite the Chinese film industry to use some of our world-class production capabilities to further advance its objectives."

Big industry names in the delegation included Wang Fenglin, executive vice president and secretary general of China Film Commission, Zhang Minghzhi, president of the TV Production Committee of the China Radio and Television Association, Zhang Sitao, chairman of the top 10 jury of Chinese film, Zhangchi, director of the creative department of the China film association, and Gu Guangchao, the famous film investor.

Other established names included producer Yue Xiaomei, writer and director Liu Chunyan, as well as Ren Xiaofeng, vice president of China’s private culture industry’s Chamber of Commerce, film producers Chen Rong, Chen Ruofei and Li Fei, director/screenwriter Huang Yanwei, and movie moguls Lin Haijian, Liang Xing, Wang ying and Pawley Wang.